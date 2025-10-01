Encoding functions
Usage:
bin returns a string containing the binary representation of its argument.
Examples:
Usage:
hex returns a string containing the hexadecimal representation of its argument.
Examples:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-