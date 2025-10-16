Each Durable Object can access private storage using Storage API available on ctx.storage . To view and write to an object's stored data, you can use Durable Objects Data Studio as a UI editor available on the Cloudflare dashboard.

Data Studio only supported for SQLite-backed objects You can only use Data Studio to access data for SQLite-backed Durable Objects. At the moment, you can only read/write data persisted using the SQL API. Key-value data persisted using the KV API will be made read-only in the future.

View Data Studio

You need to have at least the Workers Platform Admin role to access Data Studio.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Durable Objects page. Go to Durable Objects Select an existing Durable Object namespace. Select the Data Studio button. Provide a Durable Object identifier, either a user-provided unique name or a Cloudflare-generated Durable Object ID.

Queries executed by Data Studio send requests to your remote, deployed objects and incur usage billing for requests, duration, rows read, and rows written. You should use Data Studio as you would handle your production, running objects.

In the Query tab when running all statements, each SQL statement is sent as a separate Durable Object request.

Audit logging

All queries issued by the Data Studio are logged with audit logging v1 for your security and compliance needs.