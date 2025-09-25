 Skip to content
SELECT statements

SELECT statements are used to transform data in Cloudflare Pipelines. The general form is:

[WITH with_query [, ...]]
SELECT select_expr [, ...]
FROM from_item
[WHERE condition]

WITH clause

The WITH clause allows you to define named subqueries that can be referenced in the main query. This can improve query readability by breaking down complex transformations.

Syntax:

WITH query_name AS (subquery) [, ...]

Simple example:

WITH filtered_events AS
    (SELECT user_id, event_type, amount
        FROM user_events WHERE amount > 50)
SELECT user_id, amount * 1.1 as amount_with_tax
FROM filtered_events
WHERE event_type = 'purchase';

SELECT clause

The SELECT clause is a comma-separated list of expressions, with optional aliases. Column names must be unique.

SELECT select_expr [, ...]

Examples:

-- Select specific columns
SELECT user_id, event_type, amount FROM events


-- Use expressions and aliases
SELECT
    user_id,
    amount * 1.1 as amount_with_tax,
    UPPER(event_type) as event_type_upper
FROM events


-- Select all columns
SELECT * FROM events

FROM clause

The FROM clause specifies the data source for the query. It will be either a table name or subquery. The table name can be either a stream name or a table created in the WITH clause.

FROM from_item

Tables can be given aliases:

SELECT e.user_id, e.amount
FROM user_events e
WHERE e.event_type = 'purchase'

WHERE clause

The WHERE clause filters data using boolean conditions. Predicates are applied to input rows.

WHERE condition

Examples:

-- Filter by field value
SELECT * FROM events WHERE event_type = 'purchase'


-- Multiple conditions
SELECT * FROM events
WHERE event_type = 'purchase' AND amount > 50


-- String operations
SELECT * FROM events
WHERE user_id LIKE 'user_%'


-- Null checks
SELECT * FROM events
WHERE description IS NOT NULL

UNNEST operator

The UNNEST operator converts arrays into multiple rows. This is useful for processing list data types.

UNNEST restrictions:

  • May only appear in the SELECT clause
  • Only one array may be unnested per SELECT statement

Example:

SELECT
    UNNEST([1, 2, 3]) as numbers
FROM events;

This will produce:

+---------+
| numbers |
+---------+
|       1 |
|       2 |
|       3 |
+---------+