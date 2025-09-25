SELECT statements are used to transform data in Cloudflare Pipelines. The general form is:

[WITH with_query [, ...]] SELECT select_expr [, ...] FROM from_item [WHERE condition]

WITH clause

The WITH clause allows you to define named subqueries that can be referenced in the main query. This can improve query readability by breaking down complex transformations.

Syntax:

WITH query_name AS (subquery) [, ...]

Simple example:

WITH filtered_events AS ( SELECT user_id, event_type, amount FROM user_events WHERE amount > 50 ) SELECT user_id, amount * 1 . 1 as amount_with_tax FROM filtered_events WHERE event_type = 'purchase' ;

SELECT clause

The SELECT clause is a comma-separated list of expressions, with optional aliases. Column names must be unique.

SELECT select_expr [, ...]

Examples:

-- Select specific columns SELECT user_id, event_type, amount FROM events -- Use expressions and aliases SELECT user_id, amount * 1 . 1 as amount_with_tax, UPPER (event_type) as event_type_upper FROM events -- Select all columns SELECT * FROM events

FROM clause

The FROM clause specifies the data source for the query. It will be either a table name or subquery. The table name can be either a stream name or a table created in the WITH clause.

FROM from_item

Tables can be given aliases:

SELECT e.user_id, e.amount FROM user_events e WHERE e.event_type = 'purchase'

WHERE clause

The WHERE clause filters data using boolean conditions. Predicates are applied to input rows.

WHERE condition

Examples:

-- Filter by field value SELECT * FROM events WHERE event_type = 'purchase' -- Multiple conditions SELECT * FROM events WHERE event_type = 'purchase' AND amount > 50 -- String operations SELECT * FROM events WHERE user_id LIKE 'user_%' -- Null checks SELECT * FROM events WHERE description IS NOT NULL

UNNEST operator

The UNNEST operator converts arrays into multiple rows. This is useful for processing list data types.

UNNEST restrictions:

May only appear in the SELECT clause

Only one array may be unnested per SELECT statement

Example:

SELECT UNNEST([1, 2, 3]) as numbers FROM events;

This will produce: