SELECT statements
SELECT statements are used to transform data in Cloudflare Pipelines. The general form is:
The WITH clause allows you to define named subqueries that can be referenced in the main query. This can improve query readability by breaking down complex transformations.
Syntax:
Simple example:
The SELECT clause is a comma-separated list of expressions, with optional aliases. Column names must be unique.
Examples:
The FROM clause specifies the data source for the query. It will be either a table name or subquery. The table name can be either a stream name or a table created in the WITH clause.
Tables can be given aliases:
The WHERE clause filters data using boolean conditions. Predicates are applied to input rows.
Examples:
The UNNEST operator converts arrays into multiple rows. This is useful for processing list data types.
UNNEST restrictions:
- May only appear in the SELECT clause
- Only one array may be unnested per SELECT statement
Example:
This will produce:
