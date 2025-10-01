bitAnd New

Usage:

bitAnd(a, b)

bitAnd returns the bitwise AND of expressions a and b .

Examples:

-- perform 0b1 & 0b11 bitAnd( 1 , 3 ) -- extract the least significant bit of the integer value of double1 bitAnd(toUInt8(double1), 1 )

bitCount New

Usage:

bitCount(a)

bitCount returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a .

Examples:

-- get the number of 1 bits in the binary representation of the float `double1` bitCount(double1) -- get the number of 1 bits in the binary representation of `double1` as an integer bitCount(toUInt32(double1)) -- select rows where at least 5 bits are 1 SELECT * WHERE bitCount(double1) > 5

bitHammingDistance New

Usage:

bitHammingDistance(x, y)

bitHammingDistance returns the number of bits that differ between x and y .

Examples:

-- returns zero bitHammingDistance( 1 , 1 ) -- returns 2 bitHammingDistance( 3 , 0 )

bitNot New

Usage:

bitNot(a)

bitNot returns a with all bits flipped.

Examples:

bitNot( 1 )

bitOr New

Usage:

bitOr(a, b)

bitOr returns the inclusive bitwise or of a and b .

Examples:

-- returns 3 bitOr( 1 , 2 )

bitRotateLeft New

Usage:

bitRotateLeft(a, n)

bitRotateLeft rotates all bits in a left by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 2 bitRotateLeft( 1 , 1 ) -- returns 1 bitRotateLeft( 128 , 1 )

bitRotateRight New

Usage:

bitRotateRight(a, n)

bitRotateRight rotates all bits in a right by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 128 bitRotateRight( 1 , 1 ) -- returns 3 bitRotateRight( 12 , 2 )

bitShiftLeft New

Usage:

bitShiftLeft(a, n)

bitShiftLeft shifts all bits in a left by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 2 bitShiftLeft( 1 , 1 ) -- returns 0 bitShiftLeft( 128 , 1 )

bitShiftRight New

Usage:

bitShiftRight(a, n)

bitShiftRight shifts all bits in a right by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 0 bitShiftRight( 1 , 1 ) -- returns 3 bitShiftRight( 12 , 2 )

bitTest New

Usage:

bitTest(a, n)

bitTest returns the value of bit n in number a .

Examples:

-- returns 1 bitTest( 3 , 1 ) -- return 0 bitTest( 2 , 1 ) -- select rows where a particular bit is 1 SELECT * WHERE bitTest(double1, 2 )

bitXor New

Usage:

bitXor(a, b)

bitXor returns the bitwise exclusive-or of a and b .

Examples: