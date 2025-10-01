 Skip to content
Bit functions

bitAnd New

Usage:

bitAnd(a, b)

bitAnd returns the bitwise AND of expressions a and b.

Examples:

-- perform 0b1 & 0b11
bitAnd(1, 3)
-- extract the least significant bit of the integer value of double1
bitAnd(toUInt8(double1), 1)

bitCount New

Usage:

bitCount(a)

bitCount returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a.

Examples:

-- get the number of 1 bits in the binary representation of the float `double1`
bitCount(double1)
-- get the number of 1 bits in the binary representation of `double1` as an integer
bitCount(toUInt32(double1))
-- select rows where at least 5 bits are 1
SELECT * WHERE bitCount(double1) > 5

bitHammingDistance New

Usage:

bitHammingDistance(x, y)

bitHammingDistance returns the number of bits that differ between x and y.

Examples:

-- returns zero
bitHammingDistance(1, 1)
-- returns 2
bitHammingDistance(3, 0)

bitNot New

Usage:

bitNot(a)

bitNot returns a with all bits flipped.

Examples:

bitNot(1)

bitOr New

Usage:

bitOr(a, b)

bitOr returns the inclusive bitwise or of a and b.

Examples:

-- returns 3
bitOr(1, 2)

bitRotateLeft New

Usage:

bitRotateLeft(a, n)

bitRotateLeft rotates all bits in a left by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 2
bitRotateLeft(1, 1)
-- returns 1
bitRotateLeft(128, 1)

bitRotateRight New

Usage:

bitRotateRight(a, n)

bitRotateRight rotates all bits in a right by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 128
bitRotateRight(1, 1)
-- returns 3
bitRotateRight(12, 2)

bitShiftLeft New

Usage:

bitShiftLeft(a, n)

bitShiftLeft shifts all bits in a left by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 2
bitShiftLeft(1, 1)
-- returns 0
bitShiftLeft(128, 1)

bitShiftRight New

Usage:

bitShiftRight(a, n)

bitShiftRight shifts all bits in a right by n positions.

Examples:

-- returns 0
bitShiftRight(1, 1)
-- returns 3
bitShiftRight(12, 2)

bitTest New

Usage:

bitTest(a, n)

bitTest returns the value of bit n in number a.

Examples:

-- returns 1
bitTest(3, 1)
-- return 0
bitTest(2, 1)
-- select rows where a particular bit is 1
SELECT * WHERE bitTest(double1, 2)

bitXor New

Usage:

bitXor(a, b)

bitXor returns the bitwise exclusive-or of a and b.

Examples:

-- returns 3
bitXor(1, 2)
-- returns 0
bitXor(3, 3)