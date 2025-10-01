Bit functions
Usage:
bitAnd returns the bitwise AND of expressions
a and
b.
Examples:
Usage:
bitCount returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of
a.
Examples:
Usage:
bitHammingDistance returns the number of bits that differ between
x and
y.
Examples:
Usage:
bitNot returns
a with all bits flipped.
Examples:
Usage:
bitOr returns the inclusive bitwise or of
a and
b.
Examples:
Usage:
bitRotateLeft rotates all bits in
a left by
n positions.
Examples:
Usage:
bitRotateRight rotates all bits in
a right by
n positions.
Examples:
Usage:
bitShiftLeft shifts all bits in
a left by
n positions.
Examples:
Usage:
bitShiftRight shifts all bits in
a right by
n positions.
Examples:
Usage:
bitTest returns the value of bit
n in number
a.
Examples:
Usage:
bitXor returns the bitwise exclusive-or of
a and
b.
Examples:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-