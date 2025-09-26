Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers Analytics Engine adds supports for new SQL functions
You can now perform more powerful queries directly in Workers Analytics Engine ↗ with a major expansion of our SQL function library.
Workers Analytics Engine allows you to ingest and store high-cardinality data at scale (such as custom analytics) and query your data through a simple SQL API.
Today, we've expanded Workers Analytics Engine's SQL capabilities with several new functions:
argMin()- Returns the value associated with the minimum in a group
argMax()- Returns the value associated with the maximum in a group
topK()- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group
topKWeighted()- Returns an array of the most frequent values in a group using weights
first_value()- Returns the first value in an ordered set of values within a partition
last_value()- Returns the last value in an ordered set of values within a partition
bitAnd()- Returns the bitwise AND of two expressions
bitCount()- Returns the number of bits set to one in the binary representation of a number
bitHammingDistance()- Returns the number of bits that differ between two numbers
bitNot()- Returns a number with all bits flipped
bitOr()- Returns the inclusive bitwise OR of two expressions
bitRotateLeft()- Rotates all bits in a number left by specified positions
bitRotateRight()- Rotates all bits in a number right by specified positions
bitShiftLeft()- Shifts all bits in a number left by specified positions
bitShiftRight()- Shifts all bits in a number right by specified positions
bitTest()- Returns the value of a specific bit in a number
bitXor()- Returns the bitwise exclusive-or of two expressions
abs()- Returns the absolute value of a number
log()- Computes the natural logarithm of a number
round()- Rounds a number to a specified number of decimal places
ceil()- Rounds a number up to the nearest integer
floor()- Rounds a number down to the nearest integer
pow()- Returns a number raised to the power of another number
lowerUTF8()- Converts a string to lowercase using UTF-8 encoding
upperUTF8()- Converts a string to uppercase using UTF-8 encoding
hex()- Converts a number to its hexadecimal representation
bin()- Converts a string to its binary representation
New type conversion functions: ↗
toUInt8()- Converts any numeric expression, or expression resulting in a string representation of a decimal, into an unsigned 8 bit integer
Whether you're building usage-based billing systems, customer analytics dashboards, or other custom analytics, these functions let you get the most out of your data. Get started with Workers Analytics Engine and explore all available functions in our SQL reference documentation.