New Deepgram Flux model available on Workers AI

Deepgram's newest Flux model @cf/deepgram/flux is now available on Workers AI, hosted directly on Cloudflare's infrastructure. We're excited to be a launch partner with Deepgram and offer their new Speech Recognition model built specifically for enabling voice agents. Check out Deepgram's blog ↗ for more details on the release.

The Flux model can be used in conjunction with Deepgram's speech-to-text model @cf/deepgram/nova-3 and text-to-speech model @cf/deepgram/aura-1 to build end-to-end voice agents. Having Deepgram on Workers AI takes advantage of our edge GPU infrastructure, for ultra low latency voice AI applications.

Promotional Pricing

For the month of October 2025, Deepgram's Flux model will be free to use on Workers AI. Official pricing will be announced soon and charged after the promotional pricing period ends on October 31, 2025. Check out the model page for pricing details in the future.

Example Usage

The new Flux model is WebSocket only as it requires live bi-directional streaming in order to recognize speech activity.

Create a worker that establishes a websocket connection with @cf/deepgram/flux

JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const resp = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/deepgram/flux" , { encoding : "linear16" , sample_rate : "16000" }, { websocket : true } ) ; return resp ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Deploy your worker

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Write a client script to connect to your worker and start sending random audio bytes to it