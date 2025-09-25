Pipelines now supports SQL transformations and Apache Iceberg

Today, we're launching the new Cloudflare Pipelines: a streaming data platform that ingests events, transforms them with SQL, and writes to R2 as Apache Iceberg ↗ tables or Parquet files.

Pipelines can receive events via HTTP endpoints or Worker bindings, transform them with SQL, and deliver to R2 with exactly-once guarantees. This makes it easy to build analytics-ready warehouses for server logs, mobile application events, IoT telemetry, or clickstream data without managing streaming infrastructure.

For example, here's a pipeline that ingests clickstream events and filters out bot traffic while extracting domain information:

INSERT into events_table SELECT user_id, lower ( event ) AS event_type, to_timestamp_micros(ts_us) AS event_time, regexp_match( url , '^https?://([^/]+)' )[1] AS domain, url , referrer, user_agent FROM events_json WHERE event = 'page_view' AND NOT regexp_like(user_agent, '(?i)bot|spider' );

Get started by creating a pipeline in the dashboard or running a single command in Wrangler:

Terminal window npx wrangler pipelines setup

Check out our getting started guide to learn how to create a pipeline that delivers events to an Iceberg table you can query with R2 SQL. Read more about today's announcement in our blog post ↗.