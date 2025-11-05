Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
D1 can restrict data localization with jurisdictions
You can now set a jurisdiction when creating a D1 database to guarantee where your database runs and stores data. Jurisdictions can help you comply with data localization regulations such as GDPR. Supported jurisdictions include
eu and
fedramp.
A jurisdiction can only be set at database creation time via wrangler, REST API or the UI and cannot be added/updated after the database already exists.
To learn more, visit D1's data location documentation.