intDiv

Usage:

intDiv(a, b)

Divide a by b , rounding the answer down to the nearest whole number.

log New

Usage:

log ( < expression > )

log returns the natural logarithm of a provided number. ln is also available as an alias.

Examples:

-- get the natural logarithm of the double1 column log (double1)

pow New

Usage:

pow( < expression > , < expression > )

pow returns the first argument raised to the power of the second argument.

Examples:

-- get the square of the double1 column pow(double1, 2 )

round New

Usage:

round ( < expression > [, n])

round returns a number rounded to the nearest whole number, or to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.

Examples:

-- round 5.5 to 6 round ( 5 . 5 ) -- round 3.14 to 3.1 round ( 3 . 14 , 1 )

floor New

Usage:

floor ( < expression > [, n])

floor returns a number rounded down to a whole number, or rounded down to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.

Examples:

-- round down 5.5 to 5 floor ( 5 . 5 ) -- round down 3.14 to 3.1 floor ( 3 . 14 , 1 )

ceil New

Usage:

ceil( < expression > [, n])

ceil returns a number rounded up to a whole number, or rounded up to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.

Examples: