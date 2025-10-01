 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Mathematical functions

intDiv

Usage:

intDiv(a, b)

Divide a by b, rounding the answer down to the nearest whole number.

log New

Usage:

log(<expression>)

log returns the natural logarithm of a provided number. ln is also available as an alias.

Examples:

-- get the natural logarithm of the double1 column
log(double1)

pow New

Usage:

pow(<expression>, <expression>)

pow returns the first argument raised to the power of the second argument.

Examples:

-- get the square of the double1 column
pow(double1, 2)

round New

Usage:

round(<expression>[, n])

round returns a number rounded to the nearest whole number, or to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.

Examples:

-- round 5.5 to 6
round(5.5)
-- round 3.14 to 3.1
round(3.14, 1)

floor New

Usage:

floor(<expression>[, n])

floor returns a number rounded down to a whole number, or rounded down to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.

Examples:

-- round down 5.5 to 5
floor(5.5)
-- round down 3.14 to 3.1
floor(3.14, 1)

ceil New

Usage:

ceil(<expression>[, n])

ceil returns a number rounded up to a whole number, or rounded up to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.

Examples:

-- round up 5.5 to 6
ceil(5.5)
-- round up 3.14 to 3.2
ceil(3.14, 1)