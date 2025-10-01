Mathematical functions
Usage:
Divide
a by
b, rounding the answer down to the nearest whole number.
Usage:
log returns the natural logarithm of a provided number.
ln is also available as an alias.
Examples:
Usage:
pow returns the first argument raised to the power of the second argument.
Examples:
Usage:
round returns a number rounded to the nearest whole number, or to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.
Examples:
Usage:
floor returns a number rounded down to a whole number, or rounded down to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.
Examples:
Usage:
ceil returns a number rounded up to a whole number, or rounded up to a given number of decimal points specified by the second argument.
Examples:
