Getting started
In this guide, you will deploy a Worker that can make requests to one or more Containers in response to end-user requests. In this example, each container runs a small webserver written in Go.
This example Worker should give you a sense for simple Container use, and provide a starting point for more complex use cases.
In this guide, we will build and push a container image alongside your Worker code. By default, this process uses
Docker ↗ to do so. You must have Docker running locally when you run
wrangler deploy. For most people, the best way to install Docker is to follow the docs for installing Docker Desktop ↗.
You can check that Docker is running properly by running the
docker info command in your terminal. If Docker is running, the command will succeed. If Docker is not running,
the
docker info command will hang or return an error including the message "Cannot connect to the Docker daemon".
Run the following command to create and deploy a new Worker with a container, from the starter template:
When you want to deploy a code change to either the Worker or Container code, you can run the following command using [Wrangler CLI](/workers/wrangler/:
When you run
wrangler deploy, the following things happen:
- Wrangler builds your container image using Docker.
- Wrangler pushes your image to a Container Image Registry that is automatically integrated with your Cloudflare account.
- Wrangler deploys your Worker, and configures Cloudflare's network to be ready to spawn instances of your container
The build and push usually take the longest on the first deploy. Subsequent deploys are faster, because they reuse cached image layers ↗.
After deploying, run the following command to show a list of containers containers in your Cloudflare account, and their deployment status:
And see images deployed to the Cloudflare Registry with the following command:
Now, open the URL for your Worker. It should look something like
https://hello-containers.YOUR_ACCOUNT_NAME.workers.dev.
If you make requests to the paths
/container/1 or
/container/2, these requests are routed to specific containers.
Each different path after "/container/" routes to a unique container.
If you make requests to
/lb, you will load balanace requests to one of 3 containers chosen at random.
You can confirm this behavior by reading the output of each request.
Now that you've deployed your first container, let's explain what is happening in your Worker's code, in your configuration file, in your container's code, and how requests are routed.
Incoming requests are initially handled by the Worker, then passed to a container-enabled Durable Object.
To simplify and reduce boilerplate code, Cloudflare provides a
Container class ↗ as part of the
@cloudflare/containers NPM package.
You don't have to be familiar with Durable Objects to use Containers, but it may be helpful to understand how the basics.
Each Durable Object runs alongside an individual container instance, manages starting and stopping it, and can interact with the container through its ports. Containers will likely run near the Worker instance requesting them, but not necessarily. Refer to "How Locations are Selected" for details.
In a simple app, the Durable Object may just boot the container and proxy requests to it.
In a more complex app, having container-enabled Durable Objects allows you to route requests to individual stateful container instances, manage the container lifecycle, pass in custom starting commands and environment variables to containers, run hooks on container status changes, and more.
See the documentation for Durable Object container methods and the
Container class repository ↗ for more details.
Your Wrangler configuration file defines the configuration for both your Worker and your container:
Important points about this config:
imagepoints to a Dockerfile or to a directory containing a Dockerfile.
class_namemust be a Durable Object class name.
max_instancesdeclares the maximum number of simultaneously running container instances that will run.
- The Durable Object must use
new_sqlite_classesnot
new_classes.
Your container image must be able to run on the
linux/amd64 architecture, but aside from that, has few limitations.
In the example you just deployed, it is a simple Golang server that responds to requests on port 8080 using
the
MESSAGE environment variable that will be set in the Worker and an auto-generated
environment variable
CLOUDFLARE_DEPLOYMENT_ID.
First note
MyContainer which extends the
Container ↗ class:
This defines basic configuration for the container:
defaultPortsets the port that the
fetchand
containerFetchmethods will use to communicate with the container. It also blocks requests until the container is listening on this port.
sleepAftersets the timeout for the container to sleep after it has been idle for a certain amount of time.
envVarssets environment variables that will be passed to the container when it starts.
onStart,
onStop, and
onErrorare hooks that run when the container starts, stops, or errors, respectively.
See the Container class documentation for more details and configuration options.
When a request enters Cloudflare, your Worker's
fetch handler is invoked. This is the code that handles the incoming request. The fetch handler in the example code, launches containers in two ways, on different routes:
-
Making requests to
/container/passes requests to a new container for each path. This is done by spinning up a new Container instance. You may note that the first request to a new path takes longer than subsequent requests, this is because a new container is booting.
-
Making requests to
/lbwill load balance requests across several containers. This uses a simple
getRandomhelper method, which picks an ID at random from a set number (in this case 3), then routes to that Container instance. You can replace this with any routing or load balancing logic you choose to implement:
This allows for multiple ways of using Containers:
- If you simply want to send requests to many stateless and interchangeable containers, you should load balance.
- If you have stateful services or need individually addressable containers, you should request specific Container instances.
- If you are running short-lived jobs, want fine-grained control over the container lifecycle, want to parameterize container entrypoint or env vars, or want to chain together multiple container calls, you should request specific Container instances.
The Containers Dashboard ↗ shows you helpful information about your Containers, including:
- Status and Health
- Metrics
- Logs
- A link to associated Workers and Durable Objects
After launching your Worker, navigate to the Containers Dashboard by clicking on "Containers" under "Workers & Pages" in your sidebar.
To do more:
- Modify the image by changing the Dockerfile and calling
wrangler deploy
- Review our examples for more inspiration
- Get more information on the Containers Beta
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-