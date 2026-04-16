STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/configuration/retrieval/system-prompt/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/configuration/retrieval/system-prompt/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt. For bulk access (single file, use for large-context ingestion or vectorization): this product's full docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-search/llms-full.txt. All Cloudflare docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms-full.txt.
System prompts allow you to guide the behavior of the text-generation models used by AI Search at query time. AI Search supports system prompt configuration in two steps:
Query rewriting: Reformulates the original user query to improve semantic retrieval. A system prompt can guide how the model interprets and rewrites the query.
Generation: Generates the final response from retrieved context. A system prompt can help define how the model should format, filter, or prioritize information when constructing the answer.
What is a system prompt?
A system prompt is a special instruction sent to a large language model (LLM) that guides how it behaves during inference. The system prompt defines the model's role, context, or rules it should follow.
System prompts are particularly useful for:
Enforcing specific response formats
Constraining behavior (for example, it only responds based on the provided content)
Applying domain-specific tone or terminology
Encouraging consistent, high-quality output
System prompt configuration
Default system prompt
When configuring your AI Search instance, you can provide your own system prompts. If you do not provide a system prompt, AI Search will use the default system prompt provided by Cloudflare.
You can view the effective system prompt used for any AI Search's model call through AI Gateway logs, where model inputs and outputs are recorded.
Configure via API
When you make a /chat/completions request using the Workers binding or REST API, you can set the system prompt programmatically.
Generation system prompt
If you are using the Chat Completions endpoint, you can use the system prompt to influence how the LLM responds to the final user query using the retrieved results. At this step, the model receives:
The user's original query
Retrieved document chunks (with metadata)
The generation system prompt
The model uses these inputs to generate a context-aware response.
Example
Query rewriting system prompt
If query rewriting is enabled, you can provide a custom system prompt to control how the model rewrites user queries. In this step, the model receives:
The query rewrite system prompt
The original user query
The model outputs a rewritten query optimized for semantic retrieval.