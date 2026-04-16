System prompts allow you to guide the behavior of the text-generation models used by AI Search at query time. AI Search supports system prompt configuration in two steps:

Query rewriting : Reformulates the original user query to improve semantic retrieval. A system prompt can guide how the model interprets and rewrites the query.

: Reformulates the original user query to improve semantic retrieval. A system prompt can guide how the model interprets and rewrites the query. Generation: Generates the final response from retrieved context. A system prompt can help define how the model should format, filter, or prioritize information when constructing the answer.

What is a system prompt?

A system prompt is a special instruction sent to a large language model (LLM) that guides how it behaves during inference. The system prompt defines the model's role, context, or rules it should follow.

System prompts are particularly useful for:

Enforcing specific response formats

Constraining behavior (for example, it only responds based on the provided content)

Applying domain-specific tone or terminology

Encouraging consistent, high-quality output

System prompt configuration

Default system prompt

When configuring your AI Search instance, you can provide your own system prompts. If you do not provide a system prompt, AI Search will use the default system prompt provided by Cloudflare.

You can view the effective system prompt used for any AI Search's model call through AI Gateway logs, where model inputs and outputs are recorded.

Configure via API

When you make a /chat/completions request using the Workers binding or REST API, you can set the system prompt programmatically.

TypeScript const instance = env . AI_SEARCH . get ( "my-instance" ) ; const response = await instance . chatCompletions ( { messages : [ { role : "system" , content : "You are a helpful assistant." }, { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" }, ] , model : "@cf/meta/llama-3.3-70b-instruct-fp8-fast" , } ) ;

Generation system prompt

If you are using the Chat Completions endpoint, you can use the system prompt to influence how the LLM responds to the final user query using the retrieved results. At this step, the model receives:

The user's original query

Retrieved document chunks (with metadata)

The generation system prompt

The model uses these inputs to generate a context-aware response.

Example

You are a helpful AI assistant specialized in answering questions using retrieved documents. Your task is to provide accurate, relevant answers based on the matched content provided. For each query, you will receive: User's question/query A set of matched documents, each containing: - File name - File content You should: 1. Analyze the relevance of matched documents 2. Synthesize information from multiple sources when applicable 3. Acknowledge if the available documents don't fully answer the query 4. Format the response in a way that maximizes readability, in Markdown format Answer only with direct reply to the user question, be concise, omit everything which is not directly relevant, focus on answering the question directly and do not redirect the user to read the content. If the available documents don't contain enough information to fully answer the query, explicitly state this and provide an answer based on what is available. Important: - Cite which document(s) you're drawing information from - Present information in order of relevance - If documents contradict each other, note this and explain your reasoning for the chosen answer - Do not repeat the instructions Explain Code

Query rewriting system prompt

If query rewriting is enabled, you can provide a custom system prompt to control how the model rewrites user queries. In this step, the model receives:

The query rewrite system prompt

The original user query

The model outputs a rewritten query optimized for semantic retrieval.

Example