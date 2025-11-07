 Skip to content
Workers automatic tracing, now in open beta

Workers

Enable automatic tracing on your Workers, giving you detailed metadata and timing information for every operation your Worker performs.

Tracing example

Tracing helps you identify performance bottlenecks, resolve errors, and understand how your Worker interacts with other services on the Workers platform. You can now answer questions like:

  • Which calls are slowing down my application?
  • Which queries to my database take the longest?
  • What happened within a request that resulted in an error?

You can now:

To get started, set:

{
  "observability": {
    "tracing": {
      "enabled": true,
    },
  },
}

