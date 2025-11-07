Workers automatic tracing, now in open beta

Enable automatic tracing on your Workers, giving you detailed metadata and timing information for every operation your Worker performs.

Tracing helps you identify performance bottlenecks, resolve errors, and understand how your Worker interacts with other services on the Workers platform. You can now answer questions like:

Which calls are slowing down my application?

Which queries to my database take the longest?

What happened within a request that resulted in an error?

You can now:

View traces alongside your logs in the Workers Observability dashboard

Export traces (and correlated logs) to any OTLP-compatible destination ↗ , such as Honeycomb, Sentry or Grafana, by configuring a tracing destination in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗

Analyze and query across span attributes (operation type, status, duration, errors)

To get started, set:

{ " observability " : { " tracing " : { " enabled " : true , }, }, }

Note In the future, Cloudflare plans to enable automatic tracing in addition to logs when you set observability.enabled = true in your Wrangler configuration. While automatic tracing is in early beta, this setting will not enable tracing by default, and will only enable logs. An updated compatibility_date will be required for this change to take effect.