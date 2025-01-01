 Skip to content
gpt-oss-120b

Text GenerationOpenAI
@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b

OpenAI’s open-weight models designed for powerful reasoning, agentic tasks, and versatile developer use cases – gpt-oss-120b is for production, general purpose, high reasoning use-cases.

Model Info
Context Window128,000 tokens
Unit Pricing$0.35 per M input tokens, $0.75 per M output tokens

Usage

Worker

 
export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    const response = await env.AI.run('@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b', {
      instructions: 'You are a concise.',
      input: 'What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World?',
    });


    return Response.json(response);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Python

 
import os
import requests


ACCOUNT_ID = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID")
AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")


prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8"
response = requests.post(
  f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/v1/responses",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
    json={
      "model": "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b",
      "input": "Tell me all about PEP-8"
    }
)
result = response.json()
print(result)

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/responses   -H "Content-Type: application/json"   -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN"   -d '{
    "model": "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b",
    "input": "What are the benefits of open-source models?"
  }'
)

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • input one of required

    • 0 string

    • 1 array

      • items object

        • role string

          The role of the message input. One of user, assistant, system, or developer.

        • content one of

          • 0 string

            The content of the message as a string.

          • 1 array

            Refer to OpenAI Responses API docs to learn more about supported content types.

            • items object

Output

  • 0 object

  • 1 string

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "title": "GPT_OSS_Responses",
    "properties": {
        "input": {
            "oneOf": [
                {
                    "type": "string"
                },
                {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                            "role": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "description": "The role of the message input. One of user, assistant, system, or developer.",
                                "enum": [
                                    "user",
                                    "assistant",
                                    "system",
                                    "developer"
                                ]
                            },
                            "content": {
                                "oneOf": [
                                    {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "The content of the message as a string."
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "array",
                                        "description": "Refer to OpenAI Responses API docs to learn more about supported content types.",
                                        "items": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {}
                                        }
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        }
                    }
                }
            ]
        }
    },
    "required": [
        "input"
    ]
}