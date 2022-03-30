Debugging Pages

When setting up your Pages project, you may encounter various errors that prevent you from successfully deploying your site. This guide gives an overview of some common errors and solutions.

​​ Check your build log

You can review build errors in your Pages build log. To access your build log:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . In Account Home, go to Pages. Find your project > View build.

Possible errors in your build log are included in the following sections.

​​ Initializing build environment

Possible errors in this step could be caused by improper installation during git integration.

To fix this in GitHub:

Log into your Github account. Go to Settings from your user icon > find Applications under Integrations. Find Cloudflare Pages > Configure > scroll down and select Uninstall. Readd the repository on the Cloudflare dashboard.

To fix this in GitLab:

Log into your GitLab account. Go to Preferences from your user icon > Applications. Find Cloudflare Pages > scroll down and select Revoke.

Be aware that you need a role of Maintainer or above to successfully link your repository, otherwise the build will fail.

​​ Cloning git repository

Possible errors in this step could be caused by lack of Git Large File Storage (LFS). Check your LFS usage by referring to the GitHub External link icon Open external link and GitLab External link icon Open external link documentation.

Make sure to also review your submodule configuration by going to the .gitmodules file in your root directory. This file needs to contain both a path and a url property.

Example of a valid configuration:

[ submodule "example" ] path = example / path url = git : / / github . com / example / repo . git

Example of an invalid configuration:

[ submodule "example" ] path = example / path

[ submodule "example" ] url = git : / / github . com / example / repo . git

​​ Building application

Possible errors in this step could be caused by faulty setup in your Pages project. Review your build command, output folder and environment variables for any incorrect configuration.

​​ Deploying to Cloudflare’s global network

Possible errors in this step could be caused by incorrect Pages Functions configuration. Refer to the Functions documentation for more information on Functions setup.

If you are not using Functions or have reviewed that your Functions configuration does not contain any errors, review the Cloudflare Status site External link icon Open external link for Cloudflare network issues that could be causing the build failure.

If you need additional guidance on build errors, contact your Cloudflare account team (Enterprise) or refer to the Support Center External link icon Open external link for guidance on contacting Cloudflare Support.