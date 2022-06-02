Custom domains

When deploying your Pages project, you may wish to point custom domains (or subdomains) to your site.

​​ Add a custom domain

To add a custom domain:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account in Account Home > Pages. Select your Pages project > Custom domains. Select Set up a domain. Provide the domain that you would like to serve your Cloudflare Pages site on and select Continue.

If you are deploying to an apex domain (for example, example.com ), then you will need to add your site as a Cloudflare zone and configure your nameservers .

If you are deploying to a subdomain, it is not necessary for your site to be a Cloudflare zone. You will need to add a custom CNAME record to point the domain to your Cloudflare Pages site.

​​ Configure nameservers

To use a custom apex domain (for example, example.com ) with your Pages project, configure your nameservers to point to Cloudflare’s nameservers External link icon Open external link . If your nameservers are successfully pointed to Cloudflare, Cloudflare will proceed by creating a CNAME record for you.

​​ Add a custom CNAME record

If you do not want to point your nameservers to Cloudflare, you must create a custom CNAME record to use a subdomain with Cloudflare Pages. After logging in to your DNS provider, add a CNAME record for your desired subdomain, for example, shop.example.com . This record should point to your custom Pages subdomain, for example, <YOUR_SITE>.pages.dev .

Type Name Content CNAME shop.example.com <YOUR_SITE>.pages.dev

If your site is already managed as a Cloudflare zone, the CNAME record will be added automatically after you confirm your DNS record. To ensure a custom domain is added successfully, you must go through the Add a custom domain process described above. Manually adding a custom CNAME record pointing to your Cloudflare Pages site - without first associating the domain (or subdomains) in the Cloudflare Pages dashboard - will result in your domain failing to resolve at the CNAME record address, and display a 522 error External link icon Open external link .

​​ Delete a custom domain

To detach a custom domain from your Pages project, you must modify your zone’s DNS records.

First, log in to the Cloudflare dashboard > select your account in Account Home > select your website > DNS.

Then, in DNS:

Locate your Pages project’s CNAME record. Select Edit. Select Delete.

Next, in the Pages dashboard:

Select your Pages project. Go to Custom domains. Select the three dot icon next to your custom domain > Remove domain.