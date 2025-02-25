At its most basic, an Agent is a JavaScript class that extends the Agent class from the agents-sdk package. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, and any error handling.
An Agent can have many (millions of) instances: each instance is a separate micro-server that runs independently of the others. This allows Agents to scale horizontally: an Agent can be associated with a single user, or many thousands of users, depending on the agent you're building.
Instances of an Agent are addressed by a unique identifier: that identifier (ID) can be the user ID, an email address, GitHub username, a flight ticket number, an invoice ID, or any other identifier that helps to uniquely identify the instance and for whom it is acting on behalf of.
The Agent class
Writing an Agent requires you to define a class that extends the Agent class from the agents-sdk package. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, and any error handling.
You can also define your own methods on an Agent: it's technically valid to publish an Agent only has your own methods exposed, and create/get Agents directly from a Worker.
Your own methods can access the Agent's environment variables and bindings on this.env, state on this.setState, and call other methods on the Agent via this.yourMethodName.
Calling Agents from Workers
You can create and run an instance of an Agent directly from a Worker in one of three ways:
Using the routeAgentRequest helper: this will automatically map requests to an individual Agent based on the /agents/:agent/:name URL pattern. The value of :agent will be the name of your Agent class converted to kebab-case, and the value of :name will be the name of the Agent instance you want to create or retrieve.
Calling getAgentByName, which will create a new Agent instance if none exists by that name, or retrieve a handle to an existing instance.