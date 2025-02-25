At its most basic, an Agent is a JavaScript class that extends the Agent class from the agents-sdk package. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, and any error handling.

JavaScript TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { // Define methods on the Agent } export default MyAgent ; import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { // Define methods on the Agent } export default MyAgent ;

An Agent can have many (millions of) instances: each instance is a separate micro-server that runs independently of the others. This allows Agents to scale horizontally: an Agent can be associated with a single user, or many thousands of users, depending on the agent you're building.

Instances of an Agent are addressed by a unique identifier: that identifier (ID) can be the user ID, an email address, GitHub username, a flight ticket number, an invoice ID, or any other identifier that helps to uniquely identify the instance and for whom it is acting on behalf of.

The Agent class

Writing an Agent requires you to define a class that extends the Agent class from the agents-sdk package. An Agent encapsulates all of the logic for an Agent, including how clients can connect to it, how it stores state, the methods it exposes, and any error handling.

An Agent has the following class methods:

JavaScript TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; // Pass the Env as a TypeScript type argument // Any services connected to your Agent or Worker as Bindings // are then available on this.env.<BINDING_NAME> class MyAgent extends Agent { // Called when an Agent is started (or woken up) async onStart () { // Can access this.env and this.state console . log ( "Agent started" ) ; } // Called when a HTTP request is received // Can be connected to routeAgentRequest to automatically route // requests to an individual Agent. async onRequest ( request ) { console . log ( "Received request!" ) ; } // Called when a WebSocket connection is established async onConnect ( connection , ctx ) { console . log ( "Connected!" ) ; // Check the request at ctx.request // Authenticate the client // Give them the OK. connection . accept () ; } // Called for each message received on the WebSocket connection async onMessage ( connection , message ) { console . log ( `message from client ID: ${ connection . id } ` ) ; // Send messages back to the client connection . send ( "Hello!" ) ; } // WebSocket error and disconnection (close) handling. async onError ( connection , error ) { console . error ( `WS error: ${ error } ` ) ; } async onClose ( connection , code , reason , wasClean ) { console . log ( `WS closed: ${ code } - ${ reason } - wasClean: ${ wasClean } ` ) ; connection . close () ; } // Called when the Agent's state is updated // via this.setState or the useAgent hook from the agents-sdk/react package. async onStateUpdate ( state ) { // 'state' will be typed if you supply a type parameter to the Agent class. } } export default MyAgent ; import { Agent } from "agents-sdk" ; interface Env { // Define environment variables & bindings here } // Pass the Env as a TypeScript type argument // Any services connected to your Agent or Worker as Bindings // are then available on this.env.<BINDING_NAME> class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { // Called when an Agent is started (or woken up) async onStart () { // Can access this.env and this.state console . log ( 'Agent started' ) ; } // Called when a HTTP request is received // Can be connected to routeAgentRequest to automatically route // requests to an individual Agent. async onRequest ( request : Request ) { console . log ( "Received request!" ) ; } // Called when a WebSocket connection is established async onConnect ( connection : Connection , ctx : ConnectionContext ) { console . log ( "Connected!" ) ; // Check the request at ctx.request // Authenticate the client // Give them the OK. connection . accept () ; } // Called for each message received on the WebSocket connection async onMessage ( connection : Connection , message : WSMessage ) { console . log ( `message from client ID: ${ connection . id } ` ) // Send messages back to the client connection . send ( "Hello!" ) ; } // WebSocket error and disconnection (close) handling. async onError ( connection : Connection , error : unknown ) : Promise < void > { console . error ( `WS error: ${ error } ` ) ; } async onClose ( connection : Connection , code : number , reason : string , wasClean : boolean ) : Promise < void > { console . log ( `WS closed: ${ code } - ${ reason } - wasClean: ${ wasClean } ` ) ; connection . close () ; } // Called when the Agent's state is updated // via this.setState or the useAgent hook from the agents-sdk/react package. async onStateUpdate ( state : any ) { // 'state' will be typed if you supply a type parameter to the Agent class. } } export default MyAgent ;

Note To learn more about how to manage state within an Agent, refer to the documentation on managing and syncing state.

You can also define your own methods on an Agent: it's technically valid to publish an Agent only has your own methods exposed, and create/get Agents directly from a Worker.

Your own methods can access the Agent's environment variables and bindings on this.env , state on this.setState , and call other methods on the Agent via this.yourMethodName .

Calling Agents from Workers

You can create and run an instance of an Agent directly from a Worker in one of three ways:

Using the routeAgentRequest helper: this will automatically map requests to an individual Agent based on the /agents/:agent/:name URL pattern. The value of :agent will be the name of your Agent class converted to kebab-case , and the value of :name will be the name of the Agent instance you want to create or retrieve. Calling getAgentByName , which will create a new Agent instance if none exists by that name, or retrieve a handle to an existing instance. The Durable Objects stub API, which provides a lower level API for creating and retrieving Agents.

These three patterns are shown below: we recommend using either routeAgentRequest or getAgentByName , which help avoid some boilerplate.