Text-to-Image
- Task type: text-to-image
- TypeScript class: AiTextToImage
Text-to-Image Models
List of available models in for this task type:
|Model ID
|Description
@cf/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0
|Diffusion-based text-to-image generative model by Stability AI. Generates and modify images based on text prompts.
More information
Terms and license
Examples
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'export interface Env {AI: any;}export default {async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {const ai = new Ai(env.AI);const inputs = {prompt: "cyberpunk cat",};const response = await ai.run("@cf/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0", inputs);return new Response(response, {headers: {"content-type": "image/png",},});}}
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0 \-X POST \-H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \-d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'
Example Workers AI response
The response is a Uint8Array binary with a PNG image.
API schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input
{"type": "object","properties": {"prompt": {"type": "string"},"num_steps": {"type": "integer","default": 20,"maximum": 20}},"required": ["prompt"]}
TypeScript class: AiTextToImageInput
Output
{"type": "string","contentType": "image/png","format": "binary"}
TypeScript class: AiTextToImageOutput