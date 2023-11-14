Text-to-Image

Task type: text-to-image

TypeScript class: AiTextToImage

​​ Available Embedding Models

List of available models in for this task type:

worker

curl

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const inputs = { prompt : "cyberpunk cat" , } ; const response = await ai . run ( "@cf/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( response , { headers : { "content-type" : "image/png" , } , } ) ; } }

$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/stabilityai/stable-diffusion-xl-base-1.0 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_TOKEN}" \ -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

Example Workers AI response

The response is a Uint8Array binary with a PNG image.

​​ API schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link



{ "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "prompt" : { "type" : "string" } , "num_steps" : { "type" : "integer" , "default" : 20 , "maximum" : 20 } } , "required" : [ "prompt" ] }

TypeScript class: AiTextToImageInput



{ "type" : "string" , "contentType" : "image/png" , "format" : "binary" }

TypeScript class: AiTextToImageOutput