Cloudflare processes certain customer data in order to provide the Workers AI service, subject to our Privacy Policy ↗ and Self-Serve Subscription Agreement ↗ or Enterprise Subscription Agreement ↗ (as applicable).

Cloudflare neither creates nor trains the AI models made available on Workers AI. The models constitute Third-Party Services and may be subject to open source or other license terms that apply between you and the model provider. Be sure to review the license terms applicable to each model (if any).

Your inputs (e.g., text prompts, image submissions, audio files, etc.), outputs (e.g., generated text/images, translations, etc.), embeddings, and training data constitute Customer Content.

For Workers AI: