gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it

gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-itText Generation • aisingapore
SEA-LION stands for Southeast Asian Languages In One Network, which is a collection of Large Language Models (LLMs) which have been pretrained and instruct-tuned for the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Unit Pricing
|$0.35 per M input tokens, $0.56 per M output tokens
Usage
Worker - Streaming
Worker
Python
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
0object
-
$merge
-
-
1object
-
$merge
-
-
2object
-
requestsarray required
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
$merge
-
-
1object
-
$merge
-
-
-
-
Output
-
0object
-
idstring
Unique identifier for the completion
-
objectstring
Object type identifier
-
creatednumber
Unix timestamp of when the completion was created
-
modelstring
Model used for the completion
-
choicesarray
List of completion choices
-
itemsobject
-
indexnumber
Index of the choice in the list
-
messageobject
The message generated by the model
-
rolestring required
Role of the message author
-
contentstring required
The content of the message
-
reasoning_contentstring
Internal reasoning content (if available)
-
tool_callsarray
Tool calls made by the assistant
-
itemsobject
-
idstring required
Unique identifier for the tool call
-
typestring required
Type of tool call
-
functionobject required
-
namestring required
Name of the function to call
-
argumentsstring required
JSON string of arguments for the function
-
-
-
-
-
finish_reasonstring
Reason why the model stopped generating
-
stop_reasonstring
Stop reason (may be null)
-
logprobsobject
Log probabilities (if requested)
-
-
-
usage
-
prompt_logprobsobject
Log probabilities for the prompt (if requested)
-
-
1object
-
idstring
Unique identifier for the completion
-
objectstring
Object type identifier
-
creatednumber
Unix timestamp of when the completion was created
-
modelstring
Model used for the completion
-
choicesarray
List of completion choices
-
itemsobject
-
indexnumber required
Index of the choice in the list
-
textstring required
The generated text completion
-
finish_reasonstring required
Reason why the model stopped generating
-
stop_reasonstring
Stop reason (may be null)
-
logprobsobject
Log probabilities (if requested)
-
prompt_logprobsobject
Log probabilities for the prompt (if requested)
-
-
-
usage
-
-
2string
-
3object
-
request_idstring
The async request id that can be used to obtain the results.
-
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
