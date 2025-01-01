gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it

{ " $id " : "http://ai.cloudflare.com/schemas/textGenerationInput" , " type " : "object" , " oneOf " : [ { " title " : "Prompt" , " properties " : { " $merge " : { " source " : { " prompt " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationPrompts#/prompt" }, " lora " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationFinetune#/lora" }, " response_format " : { " $ref " : "jsonMode#/response_format" } }, " with " : { " raw " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting." }, " stream " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events." }, " max_tokens " : { " type " : "integer" , " default " : 2000 , " description " : "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response." }, " temperature " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 0.6 , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 5 , " description " : "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results." }, " top_p " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0.001 , " maximum " : 1 , " description " : "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses." }, " top_k " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 50 , " description " : "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises." }, " seed " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 9999999999 , " description " : "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation." }, " repetition_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition." }, " frequency_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim." }, " presence_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics." } } } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }, { " title " : "Messages" , " properties " : { " $merge " : { " source " : { " messages " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationPrompts#/messages" }, " functions " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationTools#/functions" }, " tools " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationTools#/tools" }, " response_format " : { " $ref " : "jsonMode#/response_format" } }, " with " : { " raw " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting." }, " stream " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events." }, " max_tokens " : { " type " : "integer" , " default " : 2000 , " description " : "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response." }, " temperature " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 0.6 , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 5 , " description " : "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results." }, " top_p " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0.001 , " maximum " : 1 , " description " : "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses." }, " top_k " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 50 , " description " : "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises." }, " seed " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 1 , " maximum " : 9999999999 , " description " : "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation." }, " repetition_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : 0 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition." }, " frequency_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim." }, " presence_penalty " : { " type " : "number" , " minimum " : -2 , " maximum " : 2 , " description " : "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics." } } } }, " required " : [ "messages" ] }, { " title " : "Async Batch" , " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " requests " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " oneOf " : [ { " title " : "Prompt" , " properties " : { " $merge " : { " source " : { " prompt " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationPrompts#/prompt" }, " lora " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationFinetune#/lora" }, " response_format " : { " $ref " : "jsonMode#/response_format" } }, " with " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationOptions#/common" } } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }, { " title " : "Messages" , " properties " : { " $merge " : { " source " : { " messages " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationPrompts#/messages" }, " functions " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationTools#/functions" }, " tools " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationTools#/tools" }, " response_format " : { " $ref " : "jsonMode#/response_format" } }, " with " : { " $ref " : "textGenerationOptions#/common" } } }, " required " : [ "messages" ] } ] } } }, " required " : [ "requests" ] } ] }