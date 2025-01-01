 Skip to content
gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it

Text Generationaisingapore
@cf/aisingapore/gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it

SEA-LION stands for Southeast Asian Languages In One Network, which is a collection of Large Language Models (LLMs) which have been pretrained and instruct-tuned for the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.

Model Info
Context Window128,000 tokens
Unit Pricing$0.35 per M input tokens, $0.56 per M output tokens

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

Worker - Streaming
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/aisingapore/gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Worker
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];
    const response = await env.AI.run("@cf/aisingapore/gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it", { messages });


    return Response.json(response);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Python
Python
import os
import requests


ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id"
AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")


prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8"
response = requests.post(
  f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/aisingapore/gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it",
    headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
    json={
      "messages": [
        {"role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant"},
        {"role": "user", "content": prompt}
      ]
    }
)
result = response.json()
print(result)

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/aisingapore/gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-it \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" \
  -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • 0 object

    • $merge

  • 1 object

    • $merge

  • 2 object

    • requests array required

      • items one of

        • 0 object

          • $merge

        • 1 object

          • $merge

Output

  • 0 object

    • id string

      Unique identifier for the completion

    • object string

      Object type identifier

    • created number

      Unix timestamp of when the completion was created

    • model string

      Model used for the completion

    • choices array

      List of completion choices

      • items object

        • index number

          Index of the choice in the list

        • message object

          The message generated by the model

          • role string required

            Role of the message author

          • content string required

            The content of the message

          • reasoning_content string

            Internal reasoning content (if available)

          • tool_calls array

            Tool calls made by the assistant

            • items object

              • id string required

                Unique identifier for the tool call

              • type string required

                Type of tool call

              • function object required

                • name string required

                  Name of the function to call

                • arguments string required

                  JSON string of arguments for the function

        • finish_reason string

          Reason why the model stopped generating

        • stop_reason string

          Stop reason (may be null)

        • logprobs object

          Log probabilities (if requested)

    • usage

    • prompt_logprobs object

      Log probabilities for the prompt (if requested)

  • 1 object

    • id string

      Unique identifier for the completion

    • object string

      Object type identifier

    • created number

      Unix timestamp of when the completion was created

    • model string

      Model used for the completion

    • choices array

      List of completion choices

      • items object

        • index number required

          Index of the choice in the list

        • text string required

          The generated text completion

        • finish_reason string required

          Reason why the model stopped generating

        • stop_reason string

          Stop reason (may be null)

        • logprobs object

          Log probabilities (if requested)

        • prompt_logprobs object

          Log probabilities for the prompt (if requested)

    • usage

  • 2 string

  • 3 object

    • request_id string

      The async request id that can be used to obtain the results.

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "$id": "http://ai.cloudflare.com/schemas/textGenerationInput",
    "type": "object",
    "oneOf": [
        {
            "title": "Prompt",
            "properties": {
                "$merge": {
                    "source": {
                        "prompt": {
                            "$ref": "textGenerationPrompts#/prompt"
                        },
                        "lora": {
                            "$ref": "textGenerationFinetune#/lora"
                        },
                        "response_format": {
                            "$ref": "jsonMode#/response_format"
                        }
                    },
                    "with": {
                        "raw": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
                        },
                        "stream": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
                        },
                        "max_tokens": {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "default": 2000,
                            "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
                        },
                        "temperature": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "default": 0.6,
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 5,
                            "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
                        },
                        "top_p": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0.001,
                            "maximum": 1,
                            "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
                        },
                        "top_k": {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 1,
                            "maximum": 50,
                            "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
                        },
                        "seed": {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 1,
                            "maximum": 9999999999,
                            "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
                        },
                        "repetition_penalty": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 2,
                            "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
                        },
                        "frequency_penalty": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2,
                            "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
                        },
                        "presence_penalty": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2,
                            "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
                        }
                    }
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "prompt"
            ]
        },
        {
            "title": "Messages",
            "properties": {
                "$merge": {
                    "source": {
                        "messages": {
                            "$ref": "textGenerationPrompts#/messages"
                        },
                        "functions": {
                            "$ref": "textGenerationTools#/functions"
                        },
                        "tools": {
                            "$ref": "textGenerationTools#/tools"
                        },
                        "response_format": {
                            "$ref": "jsonMode#/response_format"
                        }
                    },
                    "with": {
                        "raw": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
                        },
                        "stream": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events."
                        },
                        "max_tokens": {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "default": 2000,
                            "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
                        },
                        "temperature": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "default": 0.6,
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 5,
                            "description": "Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results."
                        },
                        "top_p": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0.001,
                            "maximum": 1,
                            "description": "Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
                        },
                        "top_k": {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 1,
                            "maximum": 50,
                            "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
                        },
                        "seed": {
                            "type": "integer",
                            "minimum": 1,
                            "maximum": 9999999999,
                            "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
                        },
                        "repetition_penalty": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": 0,
                            "maximum": 2,
                            "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
                        },
                        "frequency_penalty": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2,
                            "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
                        },
                        "presence_penalty": {
                            "type": "number",
                            "minimum": -2,
                            "maximum": 2,
                            "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
                        }
                    }
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "messages"
            ]
        },
        {
            "title": "Async Batch",
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "requests": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "title": "Prompt",
                                "properties": {
                                    "$merge": {
                                        "source": {
                                            "prompt": {
                                                "$ref": "textGenerationPrompts#/prompt"
                                            },
                                            "lora": {
                                                "$ref": "textGenerationFinetune#/lora"
                                            },
                                            "response_format": {
                                                "$ref": "jsonMode#/response_format"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "with": {
                                            "$ref": "textGenerationOptions#/common"
                                        }
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "prompt"
                                ]
                            },
                            {
                                "title": "Messages",
                                "properties": {
                                    "$merge": {
                                        "source": {
                                            "messages": {
                                                "$ref": "textGenerationPrompts#/messages"
                                            },
                                            "functions": {
                                                "$ref": "textGenerationTools#/functions"
                                            },
                                            "tools": {
                                                "$ref": "textGenerationTools#/tools"
                                            },
                                            "response_format": {
                                                "$ref": "jsonMode#/response_format"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "with": {
                                            "$ref": "textGenerationOptions#/common"
                                        }
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "messages"
                                ]
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "requests"
            ]
        }
    ]
}