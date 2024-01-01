llama-3.2-3b-instruct BetaText Generation • Meta
The Llama 3.2 instruction-tuned text only models are optimized for multilingual dialogue use cases, including agentic retrieval and summarization tasks.Terms and License
Parameters
Input
-
0object
-
promptstring min 1 max 131072
The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
-
image
-
0array
An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values
-
itemsnumber
A value between 0 and 255
-
-
1string
Binary string representing the image contents.
-
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0 max 2
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
lorastring
Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
-
-
1object
-
messagesarray
An array of message objects representing the conversation history.
-
itemsobject
-
rolestring
The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').
-
contentstring max 131072
The content of the message as a string.
-
-
-
image
-
0array
An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values
-
itemsnumber
A value between 0 and 255
-
-
1string
Binary string representing the image contents.
-
-
functionsarray
-
itemsobject
-
namestring
-
codestring
-
-
-
toolsarray
A list of tools available for the assistant to use.
-
items
-
0object
-
namestring
The name of the tool. More descriptive the better.
-
descriptionstring
A brief description of what the tool does.
-
parametersobject
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.
-
typestring
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
propertiesobject
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
typestring
The data type of the parameter.
-
descriptionstring
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
1object
-
typestring
Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function').
-
functionobject
Details of the function tool.
-
namestring
The name of the function.
-
descriptionstring
A brief description of what the function does.
-
parametersobject
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.
-
typestring
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
propertiesobject
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
typestring
The data type of the parameter.
-
descriptionstring
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally.
-
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0 max 2
Controls the creativity of the AI's responses by adjusting how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
Output
-
0object
-
responsestring
The generated text response from the model
-
tool_callsarray
An array of tool calls requests made during the response generation
-
itemsobject
-
argumentsobject
The arguments passed to be passed to the tool call request
-
namestring
The name of the tool to be called
-
-
-
-
1string
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema