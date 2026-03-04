REST API
You can also use the Markdown Conversion REST API to convert your documents into Markdown.
To use the Markdown Conversion service via the REST API, you need an API token with permissions for the Workers AI REST API. Refer to Get started with the Workers AI REST API for instructions on obtaining an API token with the correct permissions.
This endpoint lets you convert any file given to us into markdown.
files File[] required
The files you want to convert.
conversionOptions ConversionOptions optional
Options that allow you to control how your files are converted. Refer to Conversion Options for further details.
This endpoint lets you programmatically retrieve the full set of rich formats that are supported for conversion.