Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers AI
  3. Models
  4. stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting

stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting

Model ID: @cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting

Stable Diffusion Inpainting is a latent text-to-image diffusion model capable of generating photo-realistic images given any text input, with the extra capability of inpainting the pictures by using a mask.

More Information   Terms & License  

​​ Properties

Task Type: Text-to-Image

​​ Code Examples

Workers - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    // Picture of a dog
    const exampleInputImage = await fetch(
      "https://pub-1fb693cb11cc46b2b2f656f51e015a2c.r2.dev/dog.png"
    );


    // Mask of dog
    const exampleMask = await fetch(
      "https://pub-1fb693cb11cc46b2b2f656f51e015a2c.r2.dev/dog-mask.png"
    );


    const inputs = {
      prompt: "Change to a lion",
      image: [...new Uint8Array(await exampleInputImage.arrayBuffer())],
      mask: [...new Uint8Array(await exampleMask.arrayBuffer())],
    };


    const response =
      await ai.run<"@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting">(
        "@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting",
        inputs
      );


    return new Response(response, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "image/png",
      },
    });
  },

};
curl
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

​​ Response

The response is a binary PNG file.

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"properties": {
  "prompt": {
    "type": "string"
  },
  "image": {
    "oneOf": [
      {
        "type": "string",
        "format": "binary"
      },
      {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "image": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "number"
            }
          }
        }
      }
    ]
  },
  "mask": {
    "oneOf": [
      {
        "type": "string",
        "format": "binary"
      },
      {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "mask": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "number"
            }
          }
        }
      }
    ]
  },
  "num_steps": {
    "type": "integer",
    "default": 20,
    "maximum": 20
  },
  "strength": {
    "type": "number",
    "default": 1
  },
  "guidance": {
    "type": "number",
    "default": 7.5
  }

},

"required": [
  "prompt"

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "string",

"contentType": "image/png",

"format": "binary"

}