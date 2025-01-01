 Skip to content
indictrans2-en-indic-1B

Translationai4bharat
@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B

IndicTrans2 is the first open-source transformer-based multilingual NMT model that supports high-quality translations across all the 22 scheduled Indic languages

Model Info
Unit Pricing$0.34 per M input tokens, $0.34 per M output tokens

Usage

Workers - TypeScript
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B",
      {
        text: "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
        source_lang: "english", // defaults to english
        target_lang: "french",
      }
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Python
Python
import requests


API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"
headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_TOKEN}"}


def run(model, input):
    response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)
    return response.json()


output = run('@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B', {
  "text": "I'll have an order of the moule frites",
  "source_lang": "english",
  "target_lang": "french"
})


print(output)

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B  \
    -X POST  \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"  \
    -d '{ "text": "Ill have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french" }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • text one of required

    • 0 string

      Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings.

    • 1 array

      Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings.

      • items string

  • target_language string required default hin_Deva

    Target langauge to translate to

Output

  • translations array required

    Translated texts

    • items string

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "text": {
            "oneOf": [
                {
                    "type": "string"
                },
                {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "string"
                    }
                }
            ],
            "description": "Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings."
        },
        "target_language": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
                "asm_Beng",
                "awa_Deva",
                "ben_Beng",
                "bho_Deva",
                "brx_Deva",
                "doi_Deva",
                "eng_Latn",
                "gom_Deva",
                "gon_Deva",
                "guj_Gujr",
                "hin_Deva",
                "hne_Deva",
                "kan_Knda",
                "kas_Arab",
                "kas_Deva",
                "kha_Latn",
                "lus_Latn",
                "mag_Deva",
                "mai_Deva",
                "mal_Mlym",
                "mar_Deva",
                "mni_Beng",
                "mni_Mtei",
                "npi_Deva",
                "ory_Orya",
                "pan_Guru",
                "san_Deva",
                "sat_Olck",
                "snd_Arab",
                "snd_Deva",
                "tam_Taml",
                "tel_Telu",
                "urd_Arab",
                "unr_Deva"
            ],
            "default": "hin_Deva",
            "description": "Target langauge to translate to"
        }
    },
    "required": [
        "text",
        "target_language"
    ]
}