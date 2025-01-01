indictrans2-en-indic-1B

a
IndicTrans2 is the first open-source transformer-based multilingual NMT model that supports high-quality translations across all the 22 scheduled Indic languages
|Unit Pricing
|$0.34 per M input tokens, $0.34 per M output tokens
Parameters
Input
textone of required
0string
Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings.
1array
Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings.
itemsstring
target_languagestring required default hin_Deva
Target langauge to translate to
Output
translationsarray required
Translated texts
itemsstring
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
