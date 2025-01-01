a indictrans2-en-indic-1B Translation • ai4bharat

@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B

IndicTrans2 is the first open-source transformer-based multilingual NMT model that supports high-quality translations across all the 22 scheduled Indic languages

Model Info Unit Pricing $0.34 per M input tokens, $0.34 per M output tokens

Usage

Workers - TypeScript TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B" , { text : "I'll have an order of the moule frites" , source_lang : "english" , // defaults to english target_lang : "french" , } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response )) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Python Python import requests API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ {ACCOUNT_ID} /ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_TOKEN} " } def run ( model , input ): response = requests . post ( f " { API_BASE_URL }{ model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json () output = run ( '@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B' , { "text" : "I'll have an order of the moule frites" , "source_lang" : "english" , "target_lang" : "french" }) print ( output )

curl Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/ai4bharat/indictrans2-en-indic-1B \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "text": "Ill have an order of the moule frites", "source_lang": "english", "target_lang": "french" }'

Parameters

Input

text one of required 0 string Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings. 1 array Input text to translate. Can be a single string or a list of strings. items string

target_language string required default hin_Deva Target langauge to translate to

Output

translations array required Translated texts items string



API Schemas

