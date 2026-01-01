flux-2-klein-4b Text-to-Image • Black Forest Labs

@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b

FLUX.2 [klein] is an ultra-fast, distilled image model. It unifies image generation and editing in a single model, delivering state-of-the-art quality enabling interactive workflows, real-time previews, and latency-critical applications.

Model Info Terms and License link ↗ Partner Yes Unit Pricing $0.000059 per input 512x512 tile, $0.000287 per output 512x512 tile

Usage

Workers - TypeScript TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const form = new FormData () ; form . append ( 'prompt' , 'a sunset with a dog' ) ; form . append ( 'width' , '1024' ) ; form . append ( 'height' , '1024' ) ; const resp = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b" , { multipart : { body : formStream , contentType : formContentType } } ) ; return Response . json ( resp ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

curl Terminal window curl --request POST \ --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ --header 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \ --form 'prompt=a sunset at the alps' \ --form steps= 25 \ --form width= 1024 \ --form height= 1024

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

multipart object required body object contentType string



Output

image string Generated image as Base64 string.

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema