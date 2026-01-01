flux-2-klein-4b

flux-2-klein-4bText-to-Image • Black Forest Labs
FLUX.2 [klein] is an ultra-fast, distilled image model. It unifies image generation and editing in a single model, delivering state-of-the-art quality enabling interactive workflows, real-time previews, and latency-critical applications.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Partner
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.000059 per input 512x512 tile, $0.000287 per output 512x512 tile
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
multipartobject required
-
bodyobject
-
contentTypestring
-
Output
-
imagestring
Generated image as Base64 string.
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-