gemma-4-26b-a4b-it

gemma-4-26b-a4b-itText Generation • Google
Gemma 4 is Google's most intelligent family of open models, built from Gemini 3 research to maximize intelligence-per-parameter.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|256,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Function calling ↗
|Yes
|Reasoning
|Yes
|Vision
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.10 per M input tokens, $0.30 per M output tokens
Playground
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Usage
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
0
one of
-
0
object
-
prompt
stringrequired min 1
The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
-
skip_special_tokens
boolean
-
model
string
ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
-
audio
object
Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
-
voice
one ofrequired
-
0
string
-
1
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
-
-
format
stringrequired
-
-
frequency_penalty
-
0
number0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
1
null0
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
-
logit_bias
-
0
object
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
1
null
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
-
logprobs
-
0
boolean
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
1
null
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
-
top_logprobs
-
0
integermin 0 max 20
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
1
null
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
-
max_tokens
-
0
integer
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
1
null
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
-
max_completion_tokens
-
0
integer
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
1
null
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
-
metadata
-
0
object
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
1
null
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
-
modalities
-
0
array
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
items
string
-
-
1
null
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
-
n
-
0
integerdefault 1 min 1 max 128
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
1
nulldefault 1
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
-
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault true
Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
-
prediction
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
presence_penalty
-
0
number0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
1
null0
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
-
reasoning_effort
-
0
string
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
1
null
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
-
chat_template_kwargs
object
-
enable_thinking
booleandefault true
Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default.
-
clear_thinking
boolean
If false, preserves reasoning context between turns.
-
-
response_format
one of
Specifies the format the model must output.
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
2
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
json_schema
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
description
string
-
schema
object
-
strict
-
0
boolean
-
1
null
-
-
-
-
-
seed
-
0
integer
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
1
null
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
-
service_tier
-
0
stringdefault auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
1
nulldefault auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
-
stop
-
0
null
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
1
string
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
2
array
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
items
string
-
-
-
store
-
0
boolean
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
1
null
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
-
stream
-
0
boolean
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
1
null
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
-
stream_options
object
-
include_usage
boolean
-
include_obfuscation
boolean
-
-
temperature
-
0
numberdefault 1 min 0 max 2
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
1
nulldefault 1
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
-
tool_choice
one of
Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
-
0
string
-
1
object
Force a specific function tool.
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
2
object
Force a specific custom tool.
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
3
object
Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.
-
type
stringrequired
-
allowed_tools
objectrequired
-
mode
stringrequired
-
tools
arrayrequired
-
items
object
-
-
-
-
-
tools
array
A list of tools the model may call.
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
The name of the function to be called.
-
description
string
A description of what the function does.
-
parameters
object
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0
boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1
null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
description
string
-
format
one of
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
grammar
objectrequired
-
definition
stringrequired
-
syntax
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
top_p
-
0
numberdefault 1 min 0 max 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
1
nulldefault 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
-
user
string
A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
-
web_search_options
object
Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
-
search_context_size
stringdefault medium
-
user_location
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
approximate
objectrequired
-
city
string
-
country
string
-
region
string
-
timezone
string
-
-
-
-
function_call
-
0
string
-
1
object
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
functions
array
-
items
object
-
name
stringrequired
The name of the function to be called.
-
description
string
A description of what the function does.
-
parameters
object
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0
boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1
null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
-
1
object
-
messages
arrayrequired
A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
name
string
-
-
1
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
name
string
-
-
2
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
string
-
image_url
object
-
url
string
-
detail
stringdefault auto
-
-
input_audio
object
-
data
string
-
format
string
-
-
file
object
-
file_data
string
-
file_id
string
-
filename
string
-
-
-
-
-
name
string
-
-
3
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
content
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
2
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
string
-
refusal
string
-
-
-
-
refusal
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
-
name
string
-
audio
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
-
tool_calls
array
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
arguments
stringrequired
JSON-encoded arguments string.
-
-
-
1
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
input
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
function_call
object
-
name
stringrequired
-
arguments
stringrequired
-
-
-
4
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
tool_call_id
stringrequired
-
-
5
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
content
stringrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
skip_special_tokens
boolean
-
model
string
ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
-
audio
object
Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
-
voice
one ofrequired
-
0
string
-
1
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
-
-
format
stringrequired
-
-
frequency_penalty
-
0
number0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
1
null0
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
-
logit_bias
-
0
object
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
1
null
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
-
logprobs
-
0
boolean
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
1
null
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
-
top_logprobs
-
0
integermin 0 max 20
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
1
null
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
-
max_tokens
-
0
integer
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
1
null
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
-
max_completion_tokens
-
0
integer
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
1
null
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
-
metadata
-
0
object
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
1
null
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
-
modalities
-
0
array
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
items
string
-
-
1
null
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
-
n
-
0
integerdefault 1 min 1 max 128
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
1
nulldefault 1
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
-
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault true
Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
-
prediction
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
presence_penalty
-
0
number0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
1
null0
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
-
reasoning_effort
-
0
string
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
1
null
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
-
chat_template_kwargs
object
-
enable_thinking
booleandefault true
Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default.
-
clear_thinking
boolean
If false, preserves reasoning context between turns.
-
-
response_format
one of
Specifies the format the model must output.
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
2
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
json_schema
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
description
string
-
schema
object
-
strict
-
0
boolean
-
1
null
-
-
-
-
-
seed
-
0
integer
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
1
null
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
-
service_tier
-
0
stringdefault auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
1
nulldefault auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
-
stop
-
0
null
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
1
string
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
2
array
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
items
string
-
-
-
store
-
0
boolean
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
1
null
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
-
stream
-
0
boolean
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
1
null
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
-
stream_options
object
-
include_usage
boolean
-
include_obfuscation
boolean
-
-
temperature
-
0
numberdefault 1 min 0 max 2
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
1
nulldefault 1
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
-
tool_choice
one of
Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
-
0
string
-
1
object
Force a specific function tool.
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
2
object
Force a specific custom tool.
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
3
object
Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.
-
type
stringrequired
-
allowed_tools
objectrequired
-
mode
stringrequired
-
tools
arrayrequired
-
items
object
-
-
-
-
-
tools
array
A list of tools the model may call.
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
The name of the function to be called.
-
description
string
A description of what the function does.
-
parameters
object
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0
boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1
null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
description
string
-
format
one of
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
grammar
objectrequired
-
definition
stringrequired
-
syntax
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
top_p
-
0
numberdefault 1 min 0 max 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
1
nulldefault 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
-
user
string
A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
-
web_search_options
object
Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
-
search_context_size
stringdefault medium
-
user_location
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
approximate
objectrequired
-
city
string
-
country
string
-
region
string
-
timezone
string
-
-
-
-
function_call
-
0
string
-
1
object
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
functions
array
-
items
object
-
name
stringrequired
The name of the function to be called.
-
description
string
A description of what the function does.
-
parameters
object
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0
boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1
null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
object
-
requests
array
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
merge
-
-
1
object
-
messages
arrayrequired
A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
name
string
-
-
1
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
name
string
-
-
2
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
string
-
image_url
object
-
url
string
-
detail
stringdefault auto
-
-
input_audio
object
-
data
string
-
format
string
-
-
file
object
-
file_data
string
-
file_id
string
-
filename
string
-
-
-
-
-
name
string
-
-
3
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
content
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
2
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
string
-
refusal
string
-
-
-
-
refusal
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
-
name
string
-
audio
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
-
tool_calls
array
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
arguments
stringrequired
JSON-encoded arguments string.
-
-
-
1
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
input
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
function_call
object
-
name
stringrequired
-
arguments
stringrequired
-
-
-
4
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
tool_call_id
stringrequired
-
-
5
object
-
role
stringrequired
-
content
stringrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
skip_special_tokens
boolean
-
model
string
ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
-
audio
object
Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
-
voice
one ofrequired
-
0
string
-
1
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
-
-
format
stringrequired
-
-
frequency_penalty
-
0
number0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
1
null0
Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
-
-
logit_bias
-
0
object
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
1
null
Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
-
-
logprobs
-
0
boolean
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
1
null
Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
-
-
top_logprobs
-
0
integermin 0 max 20
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
1
null
How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
-
-
max_tokens
-
0
integer
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
1
null
Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
-
-
max_completion_tokens
-
0
integer
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
1
null
An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
-
-
metadata
-
0
object
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
1
null
Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
-
-
modalities
-
0
array
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
items
string
-
-
1
null
Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
-
-
n
-
0
integerdefault 1 min 1 max 128
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
1
nulldefault 1
How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
-
-
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault true
Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
-
prediction
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
text
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
presence_penalty
-
0
number0 min -2 max 2
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
1
null0
Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
-
-
reasoning_effort
-
0
string
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
1
null
Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
-
-
chat_template_kwargs
object
-
enable_thinking
booleandefault true
Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default.
-
clear_thinking
boolean
If false, preserves reasoning context between turns.
-
-
response_format
one of
Specifies the format the model must output.
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
2
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
json_schema
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
description
string
-
schema
object
-
strict
-
0
boolean
-
1
null
-
-
-
-
-
seed
-
0
integer
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
1
null
If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
-
-
service_tier
-
0
stringdefault auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
1
nulldefault auto
Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.
-
-
stop
-
0
null
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
1
string
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
2
array
Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.
-
items
string
-
-
-
store
-
0
boolean
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
1
null
Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
-
-
stream
-
0
boolean
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
1
null
If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
-
-
stream_options
object
-
include_usage
boolean
-
include_obfuscation
boolean
-
-
temperature
-
0
numberdefault 1 min 0 max 2
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
1
nulldefault 1
Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.
-
-
tool_choice
one of
Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
-
0
string
-
1
object
Force a specific function tool.
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
2
object
Force a specific custom tool.
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
3
object
Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.
-
type
stringrequired
-
allowed_tools
objectrequired
-
mode
stringrequired
-
tools
arrayrequired
-
items
object
-
-
-
-
-
tools
array
A list of tools the model may call.
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
The name of the function to be called.
-
description
string
A description of what the function does.
-
parameters
object
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0
boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1
null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
description
string
-
format
one of
-
0
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
-
1
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
grammar
objectrequired
-
definition
stringrequired
-
syntax
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
top_p
-
0
numberdefault 1 min 0 max 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
1
nulldefault 1
Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
-
-
user
string
A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
-
web_search_options
object
Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
-
search_context_size
stringdefault medium
-
user_location
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
approximate
objectrequired
-
city
string
-
country
string
-
region
string
-
timezone
string
-
-
-
-
function_call
-
0
string
-
1
object
-
name
stringrequired
-
-
-
functions
array
-
items
object
-
name
stringrequired
The name of the function to be called.
-
description
string
A description of what the function does.
-
parameters
object
The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.
-
strict
-
0
boolean
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
1
null
Whether to enable strict schema adherence.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Output
-
0
object
-
id
stringrequired
A unique identifier for the chat completion.
-
object
stringrequired
-
created
integerrequired
Unix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.
-
model
stringrequired
The model used for the chat completion.
-
choices
arrayrequired
-
items
object
-
index
integerrequired
-
message
objectrequired
-
role
stringrequired
-
contentrequired
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
-
refusalrequired
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
-
annotations
array
-
items
object
-
type
stringrequired
-
url_citation
objectrequired
-
url
stringrequired
-
title
stringrequired
-
start_index
integerrequired
-
end_index
integerrequired
-
-
-
-
audio
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
data
stringrequired
Base64 encoded audio bytes.
-
expires_at
integerrequired
-
transcript
stringrequired
-
-
tool_calls
array
-
items
one of
-
0
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
type
stringrequired
-
function
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
arguments
stringrequired
JSON-encoded arguments string.
-
-
-
1
object
-
id
stringrequired
-
type
stringrequired
-
custom
objectrequired
-
name
stringrequired
-
input
stringrequired
-
-
-
-
-
function_call
-
0
object
-
name
stringrequired
-
arguments
stringrequired
-
-
1
null
-
-
-
finish_reason
stringrequired
-
logprobsrequired
-
0
object
-
content
-
0
array
-
items
object
-
token
stringrequired
-
logprob
numberrequired
-
bytesrequired
-
0
array
-
items
integer
-
-
1
null
-
-
top_logprobs
arrayrequired
-
items
object
-
token
stringrequired
-
logprob
numberrequired
-
bytesrequired
-
0
array
-
items
integer
-
-
1
null
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
null
-
-
refusal
-
0
array
-
items
object
-
token
stringrequired
-
logprob
numberrequired
-
bytesrequired
-
0
array
-
items
integer
-
-
1
null
-
-
top_logprobs
arrayrequired
-
items
object
-
token
stringrequired
-
logprob
numberrequired
-
bytesrequired
-
0
array
-
items
integer
-
-
1
null
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
null
-
-
-
1
null
-
-
-
-
usage
object
-
prompt_tokens
integerrequired
-
completion_tokens
integerrequired
-
total_tokens
integerrequired
-
prompt_tokens_details
object
-
cached_tokens
integer
-
audio_tokens
integer
-
-
completion_tokens_details
object
-
reasoning_tokens
integer
-
audio_tokens
integer
-
accepted_prediction_tokens
integer
-
rejected_prediction_tokens
integer
-
-
-
system_fingerprint
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
-
service_tier
-
0
string
-
1
null
-
-
-
1
string
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema