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gemma-4-26b-a4b-it

Text GenerationGoogle
@cf/google/gemma-4-26b-a4b-it

Gemma 4 is Google's most intelligent family of open models, built from Gemini 3 research to maximize intelligence-per-parameter.

Model Info
Context Window256,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
Function calling Yes
ReasoningYes
VisionYes
Unit Pricing$0.10 per M input tokens, $0.30 per M output tokens

Playground

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Launch the LLM Playground

Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/google/gemma-4-26b-a4b-it", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • 0 one of

    • 0 object

      • prompt string required min 1

        The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.

      • skip_special_tokens boolean

      • model string

        ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').

      • audio object

        Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.

        • voice one of required

          • 0 string

          • 1 object

            • id string required

        • format string required

      • frequency_penalty

        • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

          Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

        • 1 null 0

          Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

      • logit_bias

        • 0 object

          Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

        • 1 null

          Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

      • logprobs

        • 0 boolean

          Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

        • 1 null

          Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

      • top_logprobs

        • 0 integer min 0 max 20

          How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

        • 1 null

          How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

      • max_tokens

        • 0 integer

          Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

        • 1 null

          Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

      • max_completion_tokens

        • 0 integer

          An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

        • 1 null

          An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

      • metadata

        • 0 object

          Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

        • 1 null

          Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

      • modalities

        • 0 array

          Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

          • items string

        • 1 null

          Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

      • n

        • 0 integer default 1 min 1 max 128

          How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

        • 1 null default 1

          How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

      • parallel_tool_calls boolean default true

        Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.

      • prediction object

        • type string required

        • content required

          • 0 string

          • 1 array

            • items object

              • type string required

              • text string required

      • presence_penalty

        • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

          Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

        • 1 null 0

          Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

      • reasoning_effort

        • 0 string

          Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

        • 1 null

          Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

      • chat_template_kwargs object

        • enable_thinking boolean default true

          Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default.

        • clear_thinking boolean

          If false, preserves reasoning context between turns.

      • response_format one of

        Specifies the format the model must output.

        • 0 object

          • type string required

        • 1 object

          • type string required

        • 2 object

          • type string required

          • json_schema object required

            • name string required

            • description string

            • schema object

            • strict

              • 0 boolean

              • 1 null

      • seed

        • 0 integer

          If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

        • 1 null

          If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

      • service_tier

        • 0 string default auto

          Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

        • 1 null default auto

          Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

      • stop

        • 0 null

          Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

        • 1 string

          Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

        • 2 array

          Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

          • items string

      • store

        • 0 boolean

          Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

        • 1 null

          Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

      • stream

        • 0 boolean

          If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

        • 1 null

          If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

      • stream_options object

        • include_usage boolean

        • include_obfuscation boolean

      • temperature

        • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 2

          Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

        • 1 null default 1

          Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

      • tool_choice one of

        Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.

        • 0 string

        • 1 object

          Force a specific function tool.

          • type string required

          • function object required

            • name string required

        • 2 object

          Force a specific custom tool.

          • type string required

          • custom object required

            • name string required

        • 3 object

          Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.

          • type string required

          • allowed_tools object required

            • mode string required

            • tools array required

              • items object

      • tools array

        A list of tools the model may call.

        • items one of

          • 0 object

            • type string required

            • function object required

              • name string required

                The name of the function to be called.

              • description string

                A description of what the function does.

              • parameters object

                The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

              • strict

                • 0 boolean

                  Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

                • 1 null

                  Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

          • 1 object

            • type string required

            • custom object required

              • name string required

              • description string

              • format one of

                • 0 object

                  • type string required

                • 1 object

                  • type string required

                  • grammar object required

                    • definition string required

                    • syntax string required

      • top_p

        • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 1

          Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

        • 1 null default 1

          Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

      • user string

        A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.

      • web_search_options object

        Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).

        • search_context_size string default medium

        • user_location object

          • type string required

          • approximate object required

            • city string

            • country string

            • region string

            • timezone string

      • function_call

        • 0 string

        • 1 object

          • name string required

      • functions array

        • items object

          • name string required

            The name of the function to be called.

          • description string

            A description of what the function does.

          • parameters object

            The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

          • strict

            • 0 boolean

              Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

            • 1 null

              Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

    • 1 object

      • messages array required

        A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.

        • items one of

          • 0 object

            • role string required

            • content required

              • 0 string

              • 1 array

                • items object

                  • type string required

                  • text string required

            • name string

          • 1 object

            • role string required

            • content required

              • 0 string

              • 1 array

                • items object

                  • type string required

                  • text string required

            • name string

          • 2 object

            • role string required

            • content required

              • 0 string

              • 1 array

                • items object

                  • type string required

                  • text string

                  • image_url object

                    • url string

                    • detail string default auto

                  • input_audio object

                    • data string

                    • format string

                  • file object

                    • file_data string

                    • file_id string

                    • filename string

            • name string

          • 3 object

            • role string required

            • content

              • 0 string

              • 1 null

              • 2 array

                • items object

                  • type string required

                  • text string

                  • refusal string

            • refusal

              • 0 string

              • 1 null

            • name string

            • audio object

              • id string required

            • tool_calls array

              • items one of

                • 0 object

                  • id string required

                  • type string required

                  • function object required

                    • name string required

                    • arguments string required

                      JSON-encoded arguments string.

                • 1 object

                  • id string required

                  • type string required

                  • custom object required

                    • name string required

                    • input string required

            • function_call object

              • name string required

              • arguments string required

          • 4 object

            • role string required

            • content required

              • 0 string

              • 1 array

                • items object

                  • type string required

                  • text string required

            • tool_call_id string required

          • 5 object

            • role string required

            • content string required

            • name string required

      • skip_special_tokens boolean

      • model string

        ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').

      • audio object

        Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.

        • voice one of required

          • 0 string

          • 1 object

            • id string required

        • format string required

      • frequency_penalty

        • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

          Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

        • 1 null 0

          Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

      • logit_bias

        • 0 object

          Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

        • 1 null

          Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

      • logprobs

        • 0 boolean

          Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

        • 1 null

          Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

      • top_logprobs

        • 0 integer min 0 max 20

          How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

        • 1 null

          How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

      • max_tokens

        • 0 integer

          Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

        • 1 null

          Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

      • max_completion_tokens

        • 0 integer

          An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

        • 1 null

          An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

      • metadata

        • 0 object

          Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

        • 1 null

          Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

      • modalities

        • 0 array

          Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

          • items string

        • 1 null

          Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

      • n

        • 0 integer default 1 min 1 max 128

          How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

        • 1 null default 1

          How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

      • parallel_tool_calls boolean default true

        Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.

      • prediction object

        • type string required

        • content required

          • 0 string

          • 1 array

            • items object

              • type string required

              • text string required

      • presence_penalty

        • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

          Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

        • 1 null 0

          Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

      • reasoning_effort

        • 0 string

          Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

        • 1 null

          Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

      • chat_template_kwargs object

        • enable_thinking boolean default true

          Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default.

        • clear_thinking boolean

          If false, preserves reasoning context between turns.

      • response_format one of

        Specifies the format the model must output.

        • 0 object

          • type string required

        • 1 object

          • type string required

        • 2 object

          • type string required

          • json_schema object required

            • name string required

            • description string

            • schema object

            • strict

              • 0 boolean

              • 1 null

      • seed

        • 0 integer

          If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

        • 1 null

          If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

      • service_tier

        • 0 string default auto

          Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

        • 1 null default auto

          Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

      • stop

        • 0 null

          Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

        • 1 string

          Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

        • 2 array

          Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

          • items string

      • store

        • 0 boolean

          Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

        • 1 null

          Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

      • stream

        • 0 boolean

          If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

        • 1 null

          If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

      • stream_options object

        • include_usage boolean

        • include_obfuscation boolean

      • temperature

        • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 2

          Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

        • 1 null default 1

          Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

      • tool_choice one of

        Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.

        • 0 string

        • 1 object

          Force a specific function tool.

          • type string required

          • function object required

            • name string required

        • 2 object

          Force a specific custom tool.

          • type string required

          • custom object required

            • name string required

        • 3 object

          Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.

          • type string required

          • allowed_tools object required

            • mode string required

            • tools array required

              • items object

      • tools array

        A list of tools the model may call.

        • items one of

          • 0 object

            • type string required

            • function object required

              • name string required

                The name of the function to be called.

              • description string

                A description of what the function does.

              • parameters object

                The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

              • strict

                • 0 boolean

                  Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

                • 1 null

                  Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

          • 1 object

            • type string required

            • custom object required

              • name string required

              • description string

              • format one of

                • 0 object

                  • type string required

                • 1 object

                  • type string required

                  • grammar object required

                    • definition string required

                    • syntax string required

      • top_p

        • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 1

          Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

        • 1 null default 1

          Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

      • user string

        A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.

      • web_search_options object

        Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).

        • search_context_size string default medium

        • user_location object

          • type string required

          • approximate object required

            • city string

            • country string

            • region string

            • timezone string

      • function_call

        • 0 string

        • 1 object

          • name string required

      • functions array

        • items object

          • name string required

            The name of the function to be called.

          • description string

            A description of what the function does.

          • parameters object

            The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

          • strict

            • 0 boolean

              Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

            • 1 null

              Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

  • 1 object

    • requests array

      • items one of

        • 0 object

          • merge

        • 1 object

          • messages array required

            A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.

            • items one of

              • 0 object

                • role string required

                • content required

                  • 0 string

                  • 1 array

                    • items object

                      • type string required

                      • text string required

                • name string

              • 1 object

                • role string required

                • content required

                  • 0 string

                  • 1 array

                    • items object

                      • type string required

                      • text string required

                • name string

              • 2 object

                • role string required

                • content required

                  • 0 string

                  • 1 array

                    • items object

                      • type string required

                      • text string

                      • image_url object

                        • url string

                        • detail string default auto

                      • input_audio object

                        • data string

                        • format string

                      • file object

                        • file_data string

                        • file_id string

                        • filename string

                • name string

              • 3 object

                • role string required

                • content

                  • 0 string

                  • 1 null

                  • 2 array

                    • items object

                      • type string required

                      • text string

                      • refusal string

                • refusal

                  • 0 string

                  • 1 null

                • name string

                • audio object

                  • id string required

                • tool_calls array

                  • items one of

                    • 0 object

                      • id string required

                      • type string required

                      • function object required

                        • name string required

                        • arguments string required

                          JSON-encoded arguments string.

                    • 1 object

                      • id string required

                      • type string required

                      • custom object required

                        • name string required

                        • input string required

                • function_call object

                  • name string required

                  • arguments string required

              • 4 object

                • role string required

                • content required

                  • 0 string

                  • 1 array

                    • items object

                      • type string required

                      • text string required

                • tool_call_id string required

              • 5 object

                • role string required

                • content string required

                • name string required

          • skip_special_tokens boolean

          • model string

            ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').

          • audio object

            Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.

            • voice one of required

              • 0 string

              • 1 object

                • id string required

            • format string required

          • frequency_penalty

            • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

              Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

            • 1 null 0

              Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.

          • logit_bias

            • 0 object

              Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

            • 1 null

              Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.

          • logprobs

            • 0 boolean

              Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

            • 1 null

              Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.

          • top_logprobs

            • 0 integer min 0 max 20

              How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

            • 1 null

              How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.

          • max_tokens

            • 0 integer

              Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

            • 1 null

              Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.

          • max_completion_tokens

            • 0 integer

              An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

            • 1 null

              An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.

          • metadata

            • 0 object

              Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

            • 1 null

              Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.

          • modalities

            • 0 array

              Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

              • items string

            • 1 null

              Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).

          • n

            • 0 integer default 1 min 1 max 128

              How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

            • 1 null default 1

              How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.

          • parallel_tool_calls boolean default true

            Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.

          • prediction object

            • type string required

            • content required

              • 0 string

              • 1 array

                • items object

                  • type string required

                  • text string required

          • presence_penalty

            • 0 number 0 min -2 max 2

              Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

            • 1 null 0

              Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.

          • reasoning_effort

            • 0 string

              Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

            • 1 null

              Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).

          • chat_template_kwargs object

            • enable_thinking boolean default true

              Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default.

            • clear_thinking boolean

              If false, preserves reasoning context between turns.

          • response_format one of

            Specifies the format the model must output.

            • 0 object

              • type string required

            • 1 object

              • type string required

            • 2 object

              • type string required

              • json_schema object required

                • name string required

                • description string

                • schema object

                • strict

                  • 0 boolean

                  • 1 null

          • seed

            • 0 integer

              If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

            • 1 null

              If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.

          • service_tier

            • 0 string default auto

              Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

            • 1 null default auto

              Specifies the processing type used for serving the request.

          • stop

            • 0 null

              Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

            • 1 string

              Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

            • 2 array

              Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.

              • items string

          • store

            • 0 boolean

              Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

            • 1 null

              Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals.

          • stream

            • 0 boolean

              If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

            • 1 null

              If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.

          • stream_options object

            • include_usage boolean

            • include_obfuscation boolean

          • temperature

            • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 2

              Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

            • 1 null default 1

              Sampling temperature between 0 and 2.

          • tool_choice one of

            Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.

            • 0 string

            • 1 object

              Force a specific function tool.

              • type string required

              • function object required

                • name string required

            • 2 object

              Force a specific custom tool.

              • type string required

              • custom object required

                • name string required

            • 3 object

              Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.

              • type string required

              • allowed_tools object required

                • mode string required

                • tools array required

                  • items object

          • tools array

            A list of tools the model may call.

            • items one of

              • 0 object

                • type string required

                • function object required

                  • name string required

                    The name of the function to be called.

                  • description string

                    A description of what the function does.

                  • parameters object

                    The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

                  • strict

                    • 0 boolean

                      Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

                    • 1 null

                      Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

              • 1 object

                • type string required

                • custom object required

                  • name string required

                  • description string

                  • format one of

                    • 0 object

                      • type string required

                    • 1 object

                      • type string required

                      • grammar object required

                        • definition string required

                        • syntax string required

          • top_p

            • 0 number default 1 min 0 max 1

              Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

            • 1 null default 1

              Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.

          • user string

            A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.

          • web_search_options object

            Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).

            • search_context_size string default medium

            • user_location object

              • type string required

              • approximate object required

                • city string

                • country string

                • region string

                • timezone string

          • function_call

            • 0 string

            • 1 object

              • name string required

          • functions array

            • items object

              • name string required

                The name of the function to be called.

              • description string

                A description of what the function does.

              • parameters object

                The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object.

              • strict

                • 0 boolean

                  Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

                • 1 null

                  Whether to enable strict schema adherence.

Output

  • 0 object

    • id string required

      A unique identifier for the chat completion.

    • object string required

    • created integer required

      Unix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.

    • model string required

      The model used for the chat completion.

    • choices array required

      • items object

        • index integer required

        • message object required

          • role string required

          • content required

            • 0 string

            • 1 null

          • refusal required

            • 0 string

            • 1 null

          • annotations array

            • items object

              • type string required

              • url_citation object required

                • url string required

                • title string required

                • start_index integer required

                • end_index integer required

          • audio object

            • id string required

            • data string required

              Base64 encoded audio bytes.

            • expires_at integer required

            • transcript string required

          • tool_calls array

            • items one of

              • 0 object

                • id string required

                • type string required

                • function object required

                  • name string required

                  • arguments string required

                    JSON-encoded arguments string.

              • 1 object

                • id string required

                • type string required

                • custom object required

                  • name string required

                  • input string required

          • function_call

            • 0 object

              • name string required

              • arguments string required

            • 1 null

        • finish_reason string required

        • logprobs required

          • 0 object

            • content

              • 0 array

                • items object

                  • token string required

                  • logprob number required

                  • bytes required

                    • 0 array

                      • items integer

                    • 1 null

                  • top_logprobs array required

                    • items object

                      • token string required

                      • logprob number required

                      • bytes required

                        • 0 array

                          • items integer

                        • 1 null

              • 1 null

            • refusal

              • 0 array

                • items object

                  • token string required

                  • logprob number required

                  • bytes required

                    • 0 array

                      • items integer

                    • 1 null

                  • top_logprobs array required

                    • items object

                      • token string required

                      • logprob number required

                      • bytes required

                        • 0 array

                          • items integer

                        • 1 null

              • 1 null

          • 1 null

    • usage object

      • prompt_tokens integer required

      • completion_tokens integer required

      • total_tokens integer required

      • prompt_tokens_details object

        • cached_tokens integer

        • audio_tokens integer

      • completion_tokens_details object

        • reasoning_tokens integer

        • audio_tokens integer

        • accepted_prediction_tokens integer

        • rejected_prediction_tokens integer

    • system_fingerprint

      • 0 string

      • 1 null

    • service_tier

      • 0 string

      • 1 null

  • 1 string

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "anyOf": [
        {
            "type": "object",
            "oneOf": [
                {
                    "title": "Prompt",
                    "properties": {
                        "prompt": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "minLength": 1,
                            "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
                        },
                        "skip_special_tokens": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": false
                        },
                        "model": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
                        },
                        "audio": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "voice": {
                                            "oneOf": [
                                                {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "id": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "id"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "format": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "wav",
                                                "aac",
                                                "mp3",
                                                "flac",
                                                "opus",
                                                "pcm16"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "voice",
                                        "format"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "frequency_penalty": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": -2,
                                    "maximum": 2
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 0,
                            "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
                        },
                        "logit_bias": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
                        },
                        "logprobs": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
                        },
                        "top_logprobs": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer",
                                    "minimum": 0,
                                    "maximum": 20
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
                        },
                        "max_tokens": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
                        },
                        "max_completion_tokens": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
                        },
                        "metadata": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
                        },
                        "modalities": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "array",
                                    "items": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "text",
                                            "audio"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
                        },
                        "n": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer",
                                    "minimum": 1,
                                    "maximum": 128
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 1,
                            "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
                        },
                        "parallel_tool_calls": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": true,
                            "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
                        },
                        "prediction": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "content"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "content": {
                                            "anyOf": [
                                                {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                {
                                                    "type": "array",
                                                    "items": {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "text"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            "text": {
                                                                "type": "string"
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type",
                                                            "text"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "content"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "presence_penalty": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": -2,
                                    "maximum": 2
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 0,
                            "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
                        },
                        "reasoning_effort": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "low",
                                        "medium",
                                        "high"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
                        },
                        "chat_template_kwargs": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "enable_thinking": {
                                    "type": "boolean",
                                    "default": true,
                                    "description": "Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default."
                                },
                                "clear_thinking": {
                                    "type": "boolean",
                                    "default": false,
                                    "description": "If false, preserves reasoning context between turns."
                                }
                            }
                        },
                        "response_format": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
                                    "oneOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "text"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "json_object"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "json_schema"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "json_schema": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "name": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "description": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "schema": {
                                                            "type": "object"
                                                        },
                                                        "strict": {
                                                            "anyOf": [
                                                                {
                                                                    "type": "boolean"
                                                                },
                                                                {
                                                                    "type": "null"
                                                                }
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "name"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "json_schema"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "seed": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
                        },
                        "service_tier": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "auto",
                                        "default",
                                        "flex",
                                        "scale",
                                        "priority"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": "auto",
                            "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
                        },
                        "stop": {
                            "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "string"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "array",
                                    "items": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    },
                                    "minItems": 1,
                                    "maxItems": 4
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "store": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
                        },
                        "stream": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
                        },
                        "stream_options": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "include_usage": {
                                            "type": "boolean"
                                        },
                                        "include_obfuscation": {
                                            "type": "boolean"
                                        }
                                    }
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "temperature": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": 0,
                                    "maximum": 2
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 1,
                            "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
                        },
                        "tool_choice": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
                                    "oneOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "none",
                                                "auto",
                                                "required"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "function"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "function": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "name": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "name"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "function"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "custom"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "custom": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "name": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "name"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "custom"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "allowed_tools"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "allowed_tools": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "mode": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "auto",
                                                                "required"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "tools": {
                                                            "type": "array",
                                                            "items": {
                                                                "type": "object"
                                                            }
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "mode",
                                                        "tools"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "allowed_tools"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "tools": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
                            "items": {
                                "oneOf": [
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "type": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "function"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "function": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "name": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                                                    },
                                                    "description": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "description": "A description of what the function does."
                                                    },
                                                    "parameters": {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                                                    },
                                                    "strict": {
                                                        "anyOf": [
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "boolean"
                                                            },
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "null"
                                                            }
                                                        ],
                                                        "default": false,
                                                        "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "name"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "type",
                                            "function"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "type": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "custom"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "custom": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "name": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    "description": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    "format": {
                                                        "oneOf": [
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "type": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "enum": [
                                                                            "text"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "type"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "type": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "enum": [
                                                                            "grammar"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    },
                                                                    "grammar": {
                                                                        "type": "object",
                                                                        "properties": {
                                                                            "definition": {
                                                                                "type": "string"
                                                                            },
                                                                            "syntax": {
                                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                                "enum": [
                                                                                    "lark",
                                                                                    "regex"
                                                                                ]
                                                                            }
                                                                        },
                                                                        "required": [
                                                                            "definition",
                                                                            "syntax"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "type",
                                                                    "grammar"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "name"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "type",
                                            "custom"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        },
                        "top_p": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": 0,
                                    "maximum": 1
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 1,
                            "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
                        },
                        "user": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
                        },
                        "web_search_options": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "search_context_size": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "low",
                                                "medium",
                                                "high"
                                            ],
                                            "default": "medium"
                                        },
                                        "user_location": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "approximate"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "approximate": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "city": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "country": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "region": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "timezone": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "approximate"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    }
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "function_call": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "none",
                                        "auto"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "name": {
                                            "type": "string"
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "name"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "functions": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "items": {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                                    },
                                    "description": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "A description of what the function does."
                                    },
                                    "parameters": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                                    },
                                    "strict": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "boolean"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "null"
                                            }
                                        ],
                                        "default": false,
                                        "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "name"
                                ]
                            },
                            "minItems": 1,
                            "maxItems": 128
                        }
                    },
                    "required": [
                        "prompt"
                    ]
                },
                {
                    "title": "Messages",
                    "properties": {
                        "messages": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "description": "A list of messages comprising the conversation so far.",
                            "items": {
                                "oneOf": [
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "role": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "developer"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "content": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "text"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "text": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "type",
                                                                "text"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "role",
                                            "content"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "role": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "system"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "content": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "text"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "text": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "type",
                                                                "text"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "role",
                                            "content"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "role": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "user"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "content": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "text",
                                                                        "image_url",
                                                                        "input_audio",
                                                                        "file"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "text": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "image_url": {
                                                                    "type": "object",
                                                                    "properties": {
                                                                        "url": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        },
                                                                        "detail": {
                                                                            "type": "string",
                                                                            "enum": [
                                                                                "auto",
                                                                                "low",
                                                                                "high"
                                                                            ],
                                                                            "default": "auto"
                                                                        }
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "input_audio": {
                                                                    "type": "object",
                                                                    "properties": {
                                                                        "data": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        },
                                                                        "format": {
                                                                            "type": "string",
                                                                            "enum": [
                                                                                "wav",
                                                                                "mp3"
                                                                            ]
                                                                        }
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "file": {
                                                                    "type": "object",
                                                                    "properties": {
                                                                        "file_data": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        },
                                                                        "file_id": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        },
                                                                        "filename": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        }
                                                                    }
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "type"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "minItems": 1
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "role",
                                            "content"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "role": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "assistant"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "content": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "text",
                                                                        "refusal"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "text": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "refusal": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "type"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "refusal": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            "audio": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "id": {
                                                                "type": "string"
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "id"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "tool_calls": {
                                                "type": "array",
                                                "items": {
                                                    "oneOf": [
                                                        {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "id": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "function"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "function": {
                                                                    "type": "object",
                                                                    "properties": {
                                                                        "name": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        },
                                                                        "arguments": {
                                                                            "type": "string",
                                                                            "description": "JSON-encoded arguments string."
                                                                        }
                                                                    },
                                                                    "required": [
                                                                        "name",
                                                                        "arguments"
                                                                    ]
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "id",
                                                                "type",
                                                                "function"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "id": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                },
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "custom"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "custom": {
                                                                    "type": "object",
                                                                    "properties": {
                                                                        "name": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        },
                                                                        "input": {
                                                                            "type": "string"
                                                                        }
                                                                    },
                                                                    "required": [
                                                                        "name",
                                                                        "input"
                                                                    ]
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "id",
                                                                "type",
                                                                "custom"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "function_call": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "name": {
                                                                "type": "string"
                                                            },
                                                            "arguments": {
                                                                "type": "string"
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "name",
                                                            "arguments"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "role"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "role": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "tool"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "content": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "object",
                                                            "properties": {
                                                                "type": {
                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                        "text"
                                                                    ]
                                                                },
                                                                "text": {
                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                }
                                                            },
                                                            "required": [
                                                                "type",
                                                                "text"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "tool_call_id": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "role",
                                            "content",
                                            "tool_call_id"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "role": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "function"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "content": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            },
                                            "name": {
                                                "type": "string"
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "role",
                                            "content",
                                            "name"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                ]
                            },
                            "minItems": 1
                        },
                        "skip_special_tokens": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": false
                        },
                        "model": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
                        },
                        "audio": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "voice": {
                                            "oneOf": [
                                                {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "id": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "id"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "format": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "wav",
                                                "aac",
                                                "mp3",
                                                "flac",
                                                "opus",
                                                "pcm16"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "voice",
                                        "format"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "frequency_penalty": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": -2,
                                    "maximum": 2
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 0,
                            "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
                        },
                        "logit_bias": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
                        },
                        "logprobs": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
                        },
                        "top_logprobs": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer",
                                    "minimum": 0,
                                    "maximum": 20
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
                        },
                        "max_tokens": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
                        },
                        "max_completion_tokens": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
                        },
                        "metadata": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
                        },
                        "modalities": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "array",
                                    "items": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "enum": [
                                            "text",
                                            "audio"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
                        },
                        "n": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer",
                                    "minimum": 1,
                                    "maximum": 128
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 1,
                            "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
                        },
                        "parallel_tool_calls": {
                            "type": "boolean",
                            "default": true,
                            "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
                        },
                        "prediction": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "type": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "content"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        "content": {
                                            "anyOf": [
                                                {
                                                    "type": "string"
                                                },
                                                {
                                                    "type": "array",
                                                    "items": {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "text"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            "text": {
                                                                "type": "string"
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type",
                                                            "text"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "type",
                                        "content"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "presence_penalty": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": -2,
                                    "maximum": 2
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 0,
                            "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
                        },
                        "reasoning_effort": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "low",
                                        "medium",
                                        "high"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
                        },
                        "chat_template_kwargs": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                                "enable_thinking": {
                                    "type": "boolean",
                                    "default": true,
                                    "description": "Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default."
                                },
                                "clear_thinking": {
                                    "type": "boolean",
                                    "default": false,
                                    "description": "If false, preserves reasoning context between turns."
                                }
                            }
                        },
                        "response_format": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
                                    "oneOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "text"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "json_object"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "json_schema"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "json_schema": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "name": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "description": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "schema": {
                                                            "type": "object"
                                                        },
                                                        "strict": {
                                                            "anyOf": [
                                                                {
                                                                    "type": "boolean"
                                                                },
                                                                {
                                                                    "type": "null"
                                                                }
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "name"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "json_schema"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "seed": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "integer"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
                        },
                        "service_tier": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "auto",
                                        "default",
                                        "flex",
                                        "scale",
                                        "priority"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": "auto",
                            "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
                        },
                        "stop": {
                            "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "string"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "array",
                                    "items": {
                                        "type": "string"
                                    },
                                    "minItems": 1,
                                    "maxItems": 4
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "store": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
                        },
                        "stream": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "boolean"
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": false,
                            "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
                        },
                        "stream_options": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "include_usage": {
                                            "type": "boolean"
                                        },
                                        "include_obfuscation": {
                                            "type": "boolean"
                                        }
                                    }
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "temperature": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": 0,
                                    "maximum": 2
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 1,
                            "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
                        },
                        "tool_choice": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
                                    "oneOf": [
                                        {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "none",
                                                "auto",
                                                "required"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "function"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "function": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "name": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "name"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "function"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "custom"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "custom": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "name": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "name"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "custom"
                                            ]
                                        },
                                        {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "allowed_tools"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "allowed_tools": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "mode": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "auto",
                                                                "required"
                                                            ]
                                                        },
                                                        "tools": {
                                                            "type": "array",
                                                            "items": {
                                                                "type": "object"
                                                            }
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    "required": [
                                                        "mode",
                                                        "tools"
                                                    ]
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "allowed_tools"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "tools": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
                            "items": {
                                "oneOf": [
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "type": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "function"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "function": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "name": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                                                    },
                                                    "description": {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "description": "A description of what the function does."
                                                    },
                                                    "parameters": {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                                                    },
                                                    "strict": {
                                                        "anyOf": [
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "boolean"
                                                            },
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "null"
                                                            }
                                                        ],
                                                        "default": false,
                                                        "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "name"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "type",
                                            "function"
                                        ]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "properties": {
                                            "type": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "enum": [
                                                    "custom"
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "custom": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "name": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    "description": {
                                                        "type": "string"
                                                    },
                                                    "format": {
                                                        "oneOf": [
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "type": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "enum": [
                                                                            "text"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "type"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "type": {
                                                                        "type": "string",
                                                                        "enum": [
                                                                            "grammar"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    },
                                                                    "grammar": {
                                                                        "type": "object",
                                                                        "properties": {
                                                                            "definition": {
                                                                                "type": "string"
                                                                            },
                                                                            "syntax": {
                                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                                "enum": [
                                                                                    "lark",
                                                                                    "regex"
                                                                                ]
                                                                            }
                                                                        },
                                                                        "required": [
                                                                            "definition",
                                                                            "syntax"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                },
                                                                "required": [
                                                                    "type",
                                                                    "grammar"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                },
                                                "required": [
                                                    "name"
                                                ]
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "required": [
                                            "type",
                                            "custom"
                                        ]
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        },
                        "top_p": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "number",
                                    "minimum": 0,
                                    "maximum": 1
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "null"
                                }
                            ],
                            "default": 1,
                            "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
                        },
                        "user": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
                        },
                        "web_search_options": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "search_context_size": {
                                            "type": "string",
                                            "enum": [
                                                "low",
                                                "medium",
                                                "high"
                                            ],
                                            "default": "medium"
                                        },
                                        "user_location": {
                                            "type": "object",
                                            "properties": {
                                                "type": {
                                                    "type": "string",
                                                    "enum": [
                                                        "approximate"
                                                    ]
                                                },
                                                "approximate": {
                                                    "type": "object",
                                                    "properties": {
                                                        "city": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "country": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "region": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        },
                                                        "timezone": {
                                                            "type": "string"
                                                        }
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "required": [
                                                "type",
                                                "approximate"
                                            ]
                                        }
                                    }
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "function_call": {
                            "anyOf": [
                                {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                        "none",
                                        "auto"
                                    ]
                                },
                                {
                                    "type": "object",
                                    "properties": {
                                        "name": {
                                            "type": "string"
                                        }
                                    },
                                    "required": [
                                        "name"
                                    ]
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        "functions": {
                            "type": "array",
                            "items": {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                    "name": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                                    },
                                    "description": {
                                        "type": "string",
                                        "description": "A description of what the function does."
                                    },
                                    "parameters": {
                                        "type": "object",
                                        "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                                    },
                                    "strict": {
                                        "anyOf": [
                                            {
                                                "type": "boolean"
                                            },
                                            {
                                                "type": "null"
                                            }
                                        ],
                                        "default": false,
                                        "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                                    }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                    "name"
                                ]
                            },
                            "minItems": 1,
                            "maxItems": 128
                        }
                    },
                    "required": [
                        "messages"
                    ]
                }
            ]
        },
        {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "requests": {
                    "type": "array",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "oneOf": [
                            {
                                "title": "Prompt",
                                "properties": {
                                    "merge": {
                                        "source": {
                                            "prompt": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "minLength": 1,
                                                "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
                                            },
                                            "skip_special_tokens": {
                                                "type": "boolean",
                                                "default": false
                                            }
                                        },
                                        "with": {
                                            "model": {
                                                "type": "string",
                                                "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
                                            },
                                            "audio": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "voice": {
                                                                "oneOf": [
                                                                    {
                                                                        "type": "string"
                                                                    },
                                                                    {
                                                                        "type": "object",
                                                                        "properties": {
                                                                            "id": {
                                                                                "type": "string"
                                                                            }
                                                                        },
                                                                        "required": [
                                                                            "id"
                                                                        ]
                                                                    }
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            "format": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "wav",
                                                                    "aac",
                                                                    "mp3",
                                                                    "flac",
                                                                    "opus",
                                                                    "pcm16"
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "voice",
                                                            "format"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "frequency_penalty": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "number",
                                                        "minimum": -2,
                                                        "maximum": 2
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "default": 0,
                                                "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
                                            },
                                            "logit_bias": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
                                            },
                                            "logprobs": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "boolean"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "default": false,
                                                "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
                                            },
                                            "top_logprobs": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "integer",
                                                        "minimum": 0,
                                                        "maximum": 20
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
                                            },
                                            "max_tokens": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "integer"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
                                            },
                                            "max_completion_tokens": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "integer"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
                                            },
                                            "metadata": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object"
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
                                            },
                                            "modalities": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "array",
                                                        "items": {
                                                            "type": "string",
                                                            "enum": [
                                                                "text",
                                                                "audio"
                                                            ]
                                                        }
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
                                            },
                                            "n": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "integer",
                                                        "minimum": 1,
                                                        "maximum": 128
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "default": 1,
                                                "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
                                            },
                                            "parallel_tool_calls": {
                                                "type": "boolean",
                                                "default": true,
                                                "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
                                            },
                                            "prediction": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "object",
                                                        "properties": {
                                                            "type": {
                                                                "type": "string",
                                                                "enum": [
                                                                    "content"
                                                                ]
                                                            },
                                                            "content": {
                                                                "anyOf": [
                                                                    {
                                                                        "type": "string"
                                                                    },
                                                                    {
                                                                        "type": "array",
                                                                        "items": {
                                                                            "type": "object",
                                                                            "properties": {
                                                                                "type": {
                                                                                    "type": "string",
                                                                                    "enum": [
                                                                                        "text"
                                                                                    ]
                                                                                },
                                                                                "text": {
                                                                                    "type": "string"
                                                                                }
                                                                            },
                                                                            "required": [
                                                                                "type",
                                                                                "text"
                                                                            ]
                                                                        }
                                                                    }
                                                                ]
                                                            }
                                                        },
                                                        "required": [
                                                            "type",
                                                            "content"
                                                        ]
                                                    }
                                                ]
                                            },
                                            "presence_penalty": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "number",
                                                        "minimum": -2,
                                                        "maximum": 2
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "default": 0,
                                                "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
                                            },
                                            "reasoning_effort": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "string",
                                                        "enum": [
                                                            "low",
                                                            "medium",
                                                            "high"
                                                        ]
                                                    },
                                                    {
                                                        "type": "null"
                                                    }
                                                ],
                                                "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
                                            },
                                            "chat_template_kwargs": {
                                                "type": "object",
                                                "properties": {
                                                    "enable_thinking": {
                                                        "type": "boolean",
                                                        "default": true,
                                                        "description": "Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default."
                                                    },
                                                    "clear_thinking": {
                                                        "type": "boolean",
                                                        "default": false,
                                                        "description": "If false, preserves reasoning context between turns."
                                                    }
                                                }
                                            },
                                            "response_format": {
                                                "anyOf": [
                                                    {
                                                        "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
                                                        "oneOf": [
                                                            {
                                                                "type": "object",
                                                                "properties": {
                                                                    "type": {
                                                                        "type": "string",