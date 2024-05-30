Hugging Face Chat UI
Use Workers AI with Chat UI, an open-source chat interface offered by Hugging Face.
Prerequisites
You will need the following:
- A Cloudflare account
- Your Account ID
- An API token for Workers AI
Setup
First, decide how to reference your Account ID and API token (either directly in your
.env.local using the
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID and
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN variables or in the endpoint configuration).
Then, follow the rest of the setup instructions in the Chat UI GitHub repository.
When setting up your models, specify the
cloudflare endpoint.
{ "name" : "nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b", "tokenizer": "nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b", "parameters": { "stop": ["<|im_end|>"] }, "endpoints" : [ { "type": "cloudflare", // optionally specify these if not included in .env.local "accountId": "your-account-id", "apiToken": "your-api-token" // } ]
}
Supported models
This template works with any text generation models that begin with the
@hf parameter.