Hugging Face Chat UI

Use Workers AI with Chat UI External link icon Open external link , an open-source chat interface offered by Hugging Face.

You will need the following:

First, decide how to reference your Account ID and API token (either directly in your .env.local using the CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID and CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN variables or in the endpoint configuration).

Then, follow the rest of the setup instructions in the Chat UI GitHub repository External link icon Open external link .

When setting up your models, specify the cloudflare endpoint.

{ "name" : "nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b" , "tokenizer" : "nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b" , "parameters" : { "stop" : [ "<|im_end|>" ] } , "endpoints" : [ { "type" : "cloudflare" , "accountId" : "your-account-id" , "apiToken" : "your-api-token" } ] }

​​ Supported models