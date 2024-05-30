Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
  4. Hugging Face Chat UI

Hugging Face Chat UI

Use Workers AI with Chat UI, an open-source chat interface offered by Hugging Face.

​​ Prerequisites

You will need the following:

​​ Setup

First, decide how to reference your Account ID and API token (either directly in your .env.local using the CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID and CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN variables or in the endpoint configuration).

Then, follow the rest of the setup instructions in the Chat UI GitHub repository.

When setting up your models, specify the cloudflare endpoint.

{
  "name" : "nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b",
  "tokenizer": "nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b",
  "parameters": {
    "stop": ["<|im_end|>"]
  },
  "endpoints" : [
    {
      "type": "cloudflare",
      // optionally specify these if not included in .env.local
      "accountId": "your-account-id",
      "apiToken": "your-api-token"
      //
    }
  ]

}

​​ Supported models

This template works with any text generation models that begin with the @hf parameter.