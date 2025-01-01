aura-2-esText-to-Speech • Deepgram
Aura-2 is a context-aware text-to-speech (TTS) model that applies natural pacing, expressiveness, and fillers based on the context of the provided text. The quality of your text input directly impacts the naturalness of the audio output.
|Model Info
|Batch
|Yes
|Partner
|Yes
|Real-time
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.03 per 1k chars input
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
speakerstring default aquila
Speaker used to produce the audio.
-
encodingstring
Encoding of the output audio.
-
containerstring
Container specifies the file format wrapper for the output audio. The available options depend on the encoding type..
-
textstring required
The text content to be converted to speech
-
sample_ratenumber
Sample Rate specifies the sample rate for the output audio. Based on the encoding, different sample rates are supported. For some encodings, the sample rate is not configurable
-
bit_ratenumber
The bitrate of the audio in bits per second. Choose from predefined ranges or specific values based on the encoding type.
Output
The binding returns a
ReadableStream with the image in
JPEG or PNG format (check the model's output schema).
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-