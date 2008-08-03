 Skip to content
Errors

Below is a list of Workers AI errors.

NameInternal CodeHTTP CodeDescription
No such model5007400No such model ${model} or task
Invalid data5004400Invalid data type for base64 input: ${type}
Finetune missing required files3039400Finetune is missing required files (model.safetensors and config.json)
Incomplete request3003400Request is missing headers or body: {what}
Account not allowed for private model5018403The account is not allowed to access this model
Model agreement5016403User has not agreed to Llama3.2 model terms
Account blocked3023403Service unavailable for account
Account not allowed for private model3041403The account is not allowed to access this model
Deprecated SDK version5019405Request trying to use deprecated SDK version
LoRa unsupported5005405The model ${this.model} does not support LoRa inference
Invalid model ID3042404The model name is invalid
Request too large3006413Request is too large
Timeout3007408Request timeout
Aborted3008408Request was aborted
Account limited3036429You have used up your daily free allocation of 10,000 neurons. Please upgrade to Cloudflare's Workers Paid plan if you would like to continue usage.
Out of capacity3040429No more data centers to forward the request to