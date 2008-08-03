Errors
Below is a list of Workers AI errors.
|Name
|Internal Code
|HTTP Code
|Description
|No such model
5007
400
|No such model
${model} or task
|Invalid data
5004
400
|Invalid data type for base64 input:
${type}
|Finetune missing required files
3039
400
|Finetune is missing required files
(model.safetensors and config.json)
|Incomplete request
3003
400
|Request is missing headers or body:
{what}
|Account not allowed for private model
5018
403
|The account is not allowed to access this model
|Model agreement
5016
403
|User has not agreed to Llama3.2 model terms
|Account blocked
3023
403
|Service unavailable for account
|Account not allowed for private model
3041
403
|The account is not allowed to access this model
|Deprecated SDK version
5019
405
|Request trying to use deprecated SDK version
|LoRa unsupported
5005
405
|The model
${this.model} does not support LoRa inference
|Invalid model ID
3042
404
|The model name is invalid
|Request too large
3006
413
|Request is too large
|Timeout
3007
408
|Request timeout
|Aborted
3008
408
|Request was aborted
|Account limited
3036
429
|You have used up your daily free allocation of 10,000 neurons. Please upgrade to Cloudflare's Workers Paid plan if you would like to continue usage.
|Out of capacity
3040
429
|No more data centers to forward the request to
