Cloudflare Docs

Tools based on OpenAPI Spec

Oftentimes APIs are defined and documented via OpenAPI specification. The Cloudflare ai-utils package's createToolsFromOpenAPISpec function creates tools from the OpenAPI spec, which the LLM can then leverage to fulfill the prompt.

In this example the LLM will describe the a Github user, based Github's API and its OpenAPI spec.

Embedded function calling example from OpenAPI Spec
import { createToolsFromOpenAPISpec, runWithTools } from '@cloudflare/ai-utils';


type Env = {
  AI: Ai;
};


const APP_NAME = 'cf-fn-calling-example-app';


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    const toolsFromOpenAPISpec = [
      // You can pass the OpenAPI spec link or contents directly
      ...(await createToolsFromOpenAPISpec(
        'https://gist.githubusercontent.com/mchenco/fd8f20c8f06d50af40b94b0671273dc1/raw/f9d4b5cd5944cc32d6b34cad0406d96fd3acaca6/partial_api.github.com.json',
        {
          overrides: [
            {
              matcher: ({ url }) => {
                return url.hostname === 'api.github.com';
              },
              // for all requests on *.github.com, we'll need to add a User-Agent.
              values: {
                headers: {
                  'User-Agent': APP_NAME,
                },
              },
            },
          ],
        }
      )),
    ];


    const response = await runWithTools(
      env.AI,
      '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b',
      {
        messages: [
          {
            role: 'user',
            content: 'Who is cloudflare on Github and how many repos does the organization have?',
          },
        ],
        tools: toolsFromOpenAPISpec,
      }
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;