Tools based on OpenAPI Spec
Oftentimes APIs are defined and documented via OpenAPI specification ↗. The Cloudflare
ai-utils package's
createToolsFromOpenAPISpec function creates tools from the OpenAPI spec, which the LLM can then leverage to fulfill the prompt.
In this example the LLM will describe the a Github user, based Github's API and its OpenAPI spec.
