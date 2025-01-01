phoenix-1.0Text-to-Image • Leonardo
Phoenix 1.0 is a model by Leonardo.Ai that generates images with exceptional prompt adherence and coherent text.
|Model Info
|Partner
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.0058 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00011 per step
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
promptstring required min 1
A text description of the image you want to generate.
-
guidancenumber default 2 min 2 max 10
Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
-
seedinteger min 0
Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation
-
heightinteger default 1024 min 0 max 2048
The height of the generated image in pixels
-
widthinteger default 1024 min 0 max 2048
The width of the generated image in pixels
-
num_stepsinteger default 25 min 1 max 50
The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
-
negative_promptstring min 1
Specify what to exclude from the generated images
Output
The binding returns a
ReadableStream with the image in
PNG format.
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
