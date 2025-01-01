 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Leonardo logo

phoenix-1.0

Text-to-ImageLeonardo
@cf/leonardo/phoenix-1.0

Phoenix 1.0 is a model by Leonardo.Ai that generates images with exceptional prompt adherence and coherent text.

Model Info
PartnerYes
Unit Pricing$0.0058 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00011 per step

Usage

Workers - TypeScript

 
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const inputs = {
      prompt: "cyberpunk cat",
    };


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/leonardo/phoenix-1.0",
      inputs
    );


    return new Response(response, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "image/jpg",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/leonardo/phoenix-1.0  \
  -X POST  \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"  \
  -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • prompt string required min 1

    A text description of the image you want to generate.

  • guidance number default 2 min 2 max 10

    Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt

  • seed integer min 0

    Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation

  • height integer default 1024 min 0 max 2048

    The height of the generated image in pixels

  • width integer default 1024 min 0 max 2048

    The width of the generated image in pixels

  • num_steps integer default 25 min 1 max 50

    The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer

  • negative_prompt string min 1

    Specify what to exclude from the generated images

Output

The binding returns a ReadableStream with the image in PNG format.

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "prompt": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate."
        },
        "guidance": {
            "type": "number",
            "default": 2,
            "minimum": 2,
            "maximum": 10,
            "description": "Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt"
        },
        "seed": {
            "type": "integer",
            "minimum": 0,
            "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation"
        },
        "height": {
            "type": "integer",
            "minimum": 0,
            "maximum": 2048,
            "default": 1024,
            "description": "The height of the generated image in pixels"
        },
        "width": {
            "type": "integer",
            "minimum": 0,
            "maximum": 2048,
            "default": 1024,
            "description": "The width of the generated image in pixels"
        },
        "num_steps": {
            "type": "integer",
            "default": 25,
            "minimum": 1,
            "maximum": 50,
            "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer"
        },
        "negative_prompt": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "Specify what to exclude from the generated images"
        }
    },
    "required": [
        "prompt"
    ]
}