@cf/leonardo/phoenix-1.0

Phoenix 1.0 is a model by Leonardo.Ai that generates images with exceptional prompt adherence and coherent text.

* indicates a required field

prompt string required min 1 A text description of the image you want to generate.

guidance number default 2 min 2 max 10 Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt

seed integer min 0 Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation

height integer default 1024 min 0 max 2048 The height of the generated image in pixels

width integer default 1024 min 0 max 2048 The width of the generated image in pixels

num_steps integer default 25 min 1 max 50 The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer