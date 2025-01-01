gpt-oss-20b Text Generation • OpenAI

@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b

OpenAI’s open-weight models designed for powerful reasoning, agentic tasks, and versatile developer use cases – gpt-oss-20b is for lower latency, and local or specialized use-cases.

Model Info Context Window ↗ 128,000 tokens Unit Pricing $0.20 per M input tokens, $0.30 per M output tokens

Usage

Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const response = await env . AI . run ( '@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b' , { instructions : 'You are a concise.' , input : 'What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World?' , } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Python import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ) AUTH_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8" response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/v1/responses" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { AUTH_TOKEN } " }, json = { "model" : "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b" , "input" : "Tell me all about PEP-8" } ) result = response . json () print ( result )

curl Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/responses -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " -d '{ "model": "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-20b", "input": "What are the benefits of open-source models?" }'

OpenAI compatible endpoints /v1/chat/completions , /v1/responses , and /v1/embeddings . For more details, refer to Workers AI also supports OpenAI compatible API endpoints for, and. For more details, refer to Configurations

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

input one of required 0 string 1 array items object role string The role of the message input. One of user, assistant, system, or developer. content one of 0 string The content of the message as a string. 1 array Refer to OpenAI Responses API docs to learn more about supported content types. items object



Output

0 object

1 string

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema