gpt-oss-20bText Generation • OpenAI
OpenAI’s open-weight models designed for powerful reasoning, agentic tasks, and versatile developer use cases – gpt-oss-20b is for lower latency, and local or specialized use-cases.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Unit Pricing
|$0.20 per M input tokens, $0.30 per M output tokens
Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.Launch the LLM Playground
Usage
Worker
Python
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
input
-
0string
-
1array
-
itemsobject
-
role
The role of the message input. One of user, assistant, system, or developer.
-
content
-
0string
The content of the message as a string.
-
1array
Refer to OpenAI Responses API docs to learn more about supported content types.
-
itemsobject
-
-
-
-
-
Output
-
0object
-
1string
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
