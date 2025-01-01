embeddinggemma-300m Text Embeddings • Google

EmbeddingGemma is a 300M parameter, state-of-the-art for its size, open embedding model from Google, built from Gemma 3 (with T5Gemma initialization) and the same research and technology used to create Gemini models. EmbeddingGemma produces vector representations of text, making it well-suited for search and retrieval tasks, including classification, clustering, and semantic similarity search. This model was trained with data in 100+ spoken languages.

Usage

Workers - TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { // Can be a string or array of strings] const stories = [ "This is a story about an orange cloud" , "This is a story about a llama" , "This is a story about a hugging emoji" , ] ; const embeddings = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m" , { text : stories , } ) ; return Response . json ( embeddings ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Python import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id" AUTH_TOKEN = os . environ . get ( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) stories = [ 'This is a story about an orange cloud' , 'This is a story about a llama' , 'This is a story about a hugging emoji' ] response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/run/@cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { AUTH_TOKEN } " }, json = { "text" : stories } ) print ( response . json ())

curl Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "text": ["This is a story about an orange cloud", "This is a story about a llama", "This is a story about a hugging emoji"] }'

Workers AI also supports OpenAI compatible API endpoints for /v1/chat/completions and /v1/embeddings.

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

text one of required 0 string Input text to embed. Can be a single string or a list of strings. 1 array Input text to embed. Can be a single string or a list of strings. items string



Output

data array required Embedding vectors, where each vector is a list of floats. items array items number

shape array required Shape of the embedding data as [number_of_embeddings, embedding_dimension]. items integer



API Schemas

