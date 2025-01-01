embeddinggemma-300m

embeddinggemma-300mText Embeddings • Google
EmbeddingGemma is a 300M parameter, state-of-the-art for its size, open embedding model from Google, built from Gemma 3 (with T5Gemma initialization) and the same research and technology used to create Gemini models. EmbeddingGemma produces vector representations of text, making it well-suited for search and retrieval tasks, including classification, clustering, and semantic similarity search. This model was trained with data in 100+ spoken languages.
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
Python
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
textone of required
-
0string
Input text to embed. Can be a single string or a list of strings.
-
1array
Input text to embed. Can be a single string or a list of strings.
-
itemsstring
-
-
Output
-
dataarray required
Embedding vectors, where each vector is a list of floats.
-
itemsarray
-
itemsnumber
-
-
-
shapearray required
Shape of the embedding data as [number_of_embeddings, embedding_dimension].
-
itemsinteger
-
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
