mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2-lora Beta

The Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.2 Large Language Model (LLM) is an instruct fine-tuned version of the Mistral-7B-v0.2.

Task Type: Text Generation

​​ Code Examples

Worker import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const response = await ai . run ( "@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2-lora" , { prompt : "tell me a story" , raw : true , lora : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000" , } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; } , } ;

curl curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2-lora \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "prompt": "tell me a story", "raw": "true", "lora": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000" }'

Part of getting good results from text generation models is asking questions correctly. LLMs are usually trained with specific predefined templates, which should then be used with the model’s tokenizer for better results when doing inference tasks.

We recommend using unscoped prompts for inference with LoRA.

​​ Unscoped prompts

You can use unscoped prompts to send a single question to the model without worrying about providing any context. Workers AI will automatically convert your { prompt: } input to a reasonable default scoped prompt internally so that you get the best possible prediction.

{ prompt : "tell me a joke about cloudflare" ; }

You can also use unscoped prompts to construct the model chat template manually. In this case, you can use the raw parameter. Here’s an input example of a Mistral External link icon Open external link chat template prompt:

{ prompt : "<s>[INST]comedian[/INST]</s>

[INST]tell me a joke about cloudflare[/INST]" , raw : true } ;

{ "response" : "The origin of the phrase \"Hello, World\" is not well-documented, but it is believed to have originated in the early days of computing. In the 1970s, when personal computers were first becoming popular, many programming languages, including C, had a simple \"Hello, World\" program that was used to demonstrate the basics of programming.

The idea behind the program was to print the words \"Hello, World\" on the screen, and it was often used as a first program for beginners to learn the basics of programming. Over time, the phrase \"Hello, World\" became a common greeting among programmers and computer enthusiasts, and it is now widely recognized as a symbol of the computing industry.

It's worth noting that the phrase \"Hello, World\" is not a specific phrase that was coined by any one person or organization, but rather a catchphrase that evolved over time as a result of its widespread use in the computing industry." }

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema External link icon Open external link Input JSON Schema { "type": "object", "oneOf": [ { "properties": { "prompt": { "type": "string", "maxLength": 4096 }, "raw": { "type": "boolean", "default": false }, "stream": { "type": "boolean", "default": false }, "max_tokens": { "type": "integer", "default": 256 } }, "required": [ "prompt" ] }, { "properties": { "messages": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "role": { "type": "string" }, "content": { "type": "string", "maxLength": 4096 } }, "required": [ "role", "content" ] } }, "stream": { "type": "boolean", "default": false }, "max_tokens": { "type": "integer", "default": 256 } }, "required": [ "messages" ] } ] } Output JSON Schema { "oneOf": [ { "type": "object", "contentType": "application/json", "properties": { "response": { "type": "string" } } }, { "type": "string", "contentType": "text/event-stream", "format": "binary" } ] }