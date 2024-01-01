Model ID: @cf/bytedance/stable-diffusion-xl-lightning

SDXL-Lightning is a lightning-fast text-to-image generation model. It can generate high-quality 1024px images in a few steps.

Task Type: Text-to-Image

​​ Code Examples

Workers - TypeScript import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const inputs = { prompt : "cyberpunk cat" , } ; const response = await ai . run < "@cf/bytedance/stable-diffusion-xl-lightning" > ( "@cf/bytedance/stable-diffusion-xl-lightning" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( response , { headers : { "content-type" : "image/png" , } , } ) ; } , } ;

curl curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/bytedance/stable-diffusion-xl-lightning \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

The response is a binary PNG file.

​​ API Schema