Tutorials

View tutorials to help you get started with Workers AI.

Name Last Updated Type Difficulty
Llama 3.2 11B Vision Instruct model on Cloudflare Workers AI about 2 months ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
How to Build an Image Generator using Workers AI 2 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Build a Voice Notes App with auto transcriptions using Workers AI 4 months ago 📝 Tutorial Intermediate
Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI 4 months ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
OpenAI Relay Server on Cloudflare Workers 5 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Build an interview practice tool with Workers AI 5 months ago 📝 Tutorial Intermediate
Cloudflare Workflows | Introduction (Part 1 of 3) 5 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Cloudflare Workflows | Batching and Monitoring Your Durable Execution (Part 2 of 3) 5 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Cloudflare Workflows | Schedule and Sleep For Your Apps (Part 3 of 3) 5 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Building Front-End Applications | Now Supported by Cloudflare Workers 5 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Using BigQuery with Workers AI 5 months ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
How to Build an Image Generator using Workers AI 6 months ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
Use event notification to summarize PDF files on upload 6 months ago 📝 Tutorial Intermediate
DevTalk | Episode 01 - Yusuke Wada, creator of Hono Framework 6 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Build a private AI chatbot using Meta's Llama 3.1 6 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
How to Build Event-Driven Applications with Cloudflare Queues 6 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Welcome to the Cloudflare Developer Channel 7 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
AI meets Maps | Using Cloudflare AI, Langchain, Mapbox, Folium and Streamlit 7 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Use Vectorize to add additional context to your AI Applications through RAG 7 months ago 🎥 Video Intermediate
Cloudflare Workers AI, Building a "Hello, World" AI App! 7 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Explore Workers AI Models Using a Jupyter Notebook 8 months ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
Build a URL Shortener with an AI-based admin section 9 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Recommend products on e-commerce sites using Workers AI and Stripe 9 months ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
Tool Calling Also Known as Function Calling on Cloudflare Workers AI 10 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
API Roll (Father's Day) 10 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
AI can see clearly now - Build Vision Apps on Cloudflare Workers AI 10 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Workers AI - Getting Started - Vanilla Chat App 12 months ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Fine Tune Models With AutoTrain from HuggingFace about 1 year ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
Image Generation, Inpainting, and Vision Models about 1 year ago 🎥 Video Beginner
Explore Code Generation Using DeepSeek Coder Models about 1 year ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
Choose the Right Text Generation Model about 1 year ago 📝 Tutorial Beginner
Learn AI Development (models, embeddings, vectors) over 1 year ago 🎥 Video Advanced