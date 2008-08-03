| Llama 3.2 11B Vision Instruct model on Cloudflare Workers AI
|about 2 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| How to Build an Image Generator using Workers AI ↗
|2 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Build a Voice Notes App with auto transcriptions using Workers AI
|4 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Intermediate
| Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI
|4 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| OpenAI Relay Server on Cloudflare Workers ↗
|5 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Build an interview practice tool with Workers AI
|5 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Intermediate
| Cloudflare Workflows | Introduction (Part 1 of 3) ↗
|5 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Cloudflare Workflows | Batching and Monitoring Your Durable Execution (Part 2 of 3) ↗
|5 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Cloudflare Workflows | Schedule and Sleep For Your Apps (Part 3 of 3) ↗
|5 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Building Front-End Applications | Now Supported by Cloudflare Workers ↗
|5 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Using BigQuery with Workers AI
|5 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| How to Build an Image Generator using Workers AI
|6 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| Use event notification to summarize PDF files on upload
|6 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Intermediate
| DevTalk | Episode 01 - Yusuke Wada, creator of Hono Framework ↗
|6 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Build a private AI chatbot using Meta's Llama 3.1 ↗
|6 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| How to Build Event-Driven Applications with Cloudflare Queues ↗
|6 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Welcome to the Cloudflare Developer Channel ↗
|7 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| AI meets Maps | Using Cloudflare AI, Langchain, Mapbox, Folium and Streamlit ↗
|7 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Use Vectorize to add additional context to your AI Applications through RAG ↗
|7 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Intermediate
| Cloudflare Workers AI, Building a "Hello, World" AI App! ↗
|7 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Explore Workers AI Models Using a Jupyter Notebook
|8 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| Build a URL Shortener with an AI-based admin section ↗
|9 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Recommend products on e-commerce sites using Workers AI and Stripe
|9 months ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| Tool Calling Also Known as Function Calling on Cloudflare Workers AI ↗
|10 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| API Roll (Father's Day) ↗
|10 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| AI can see clearly now - Build Vision Apps on Cloudflare Workers AI ↗
|10 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Workers AI - Getting Started - Vanilla Chat App ↗
|12 months ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Fine Tune Models With AutoTrain from HuggingFace
|about 1 year ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| Image Generation, Inpainting, and Vision Models ↗
|about 1 year ago
|🎥 Video
|Beginner
| Explore Code Generation Using DeepSeek Coder Models
|about 1 year ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| Choose the Right Text Generation Model
|about 1 year ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Beginner
| Learn AI Development (models, embeddings, vectors) ↗
|over 1 year ago
|🎥 Video
|Advanced