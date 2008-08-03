This section will describe tools for troubleshooting and address common errors.

Logging

General logging capabilities for Workers also apply to embedded function calling.

Function invocations

The invocations of tools can be logged as in any Worker using console.log() :

Logging tool invocations export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const sum = ( args : { a : number ; b : number }) : Promise < string > => { const { a , b } = args ; // Logging from within embedded function invocations console . log ( `The sum function has been invoked with the arguments a: ${ a } and b: ${ b } ` ) return Promise . resolve (( a + b ) . toString ()) ; }; ... } }

The runWithTools function has a verbose mode that emits helpful logs for debugging of function calls as well input and output statistics.

Enabled verbose mode const response = await runWithTools ( env . AI , '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b' , { messages : [ ... ] , tools : [ ... ] , }, // Enable verbose mode { verbose : true } ) ;

Performance

To respond to a LLM prompt with embedded function, potentially multiple AI inference requests and function invocations are needed, which can have an impact on user experience.

Consider the following to improve performance:

Shorten prompts (to reduce time for input processing)

Reduce number of tools provided

Stream the final response to the end user (to minimize the time to interaction). See example below:

Streamed response example async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const response = ( await runWithTools ( env . AI , '@hf/nousresearch/hermes-2-pro-mistral-7b' , { messages : [ ... ] , tools : [ ... ] , }, { // Enable response streaming streamFinalResponse : true , } )) as ReadableStream ; // Set response headers for streaming return new Response ( response , { headers : { 'content-type' : 'text/event-stream' , }, } ) ; }

Common Errors