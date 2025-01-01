flux-2-devText-to-Image • Black Forest Labs
FLUX.2 [dev] is an image model from Black Forest Labs where you can generate highly realistic and detailed images, with multi-reference support.
|Unit Pricing
|$0.00021 per input 512x512 tile, per step, $0.00041 per output 512x512 tile, per step
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
multipartobject
bodyobject required
contentTypestring required
Output
imagestring
Generated image as Base64 string.
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
