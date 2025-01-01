 Skip to content
FLUX.2 [dev] is an image model from Black Forest Labs where you can generate highly realistic and detailed images, with multi-reference support.

Model Info
PartnerYes
Unit Pricing$0.00021 per input 512x512 tile, per step, $0.00041 per output 512x512 tile, per step

Usage

Workers - TypeScript
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const inputs = {
      prompt: "cyberpunk cat",
    };


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev",
      inputs
    );


    return new Response(response, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "image/jpg",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev  \
  -X POST  \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"  \
  -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • multipart object

    • body object required

    • contentType string required

Output

  • image string

    Generated image as Base64 string.

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "multipart": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "body": {
                    "type": "object"
                },
                "contentType": {
                    "type": "string"
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "body",
                "contentType"
            ]
        },
        "required": [
            "multipart"
        ]
    }
}