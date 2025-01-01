flux-2-dev Text-to-Image • Black Forest Labs

@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev

FLUX.2 [dev] is an image model from Black Forest Labs where you can generate highly realistic and detailed images, with multi-reference support.

Model Info Terms and License link ↗ Partner Yes Unit Pricing $0.00021 per input 512x512 tile, per step, $0.00041 per output 512x512 tile, per step

Usage

Workers - TypeScript TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const inputs = { prompt : "cyberpunk cat" , }; const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( response , { headers : { "content-type" : "image/jpg" , }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

curl Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-dev \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

multipart object body object required contentType string required



Output

image string Generated image as Base64 string.

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema