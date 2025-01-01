 Skip to content
aura-2-en

Text-to-SpeechDeepgram
@cf/deepgram/aura-2-en

Aura-2 is a context-aware text-to-speech (TTS) model that applies natural pacing, expressiveness, and fillers based on the context of the provided text. The quality of your text input directly impacts the naturalness of the audio output.

Model Info
BatchYes
PartnerYes
Real-timeYes
Unit Pricing$0.03 per 1k chars input

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • speaker string default luna

    Speaker used to produce the audio.

  • encoding string

    Encoding of the output audio.

  • container string

    Container specifies the file format wrapper for the output audio. The available options depend on the encoding type..

  • text string required

    The text content to be converted to speech

  • sample_rate number

    Sample Rate specifies the sample rate for the output audio. Based on the encoding, different sample rates are supported. For some encodings, the sample rate is not configurable

  • bit_rate number

    The bitrate of the audio in bits per second. Choose from predefined ranges or specific values based on the encoding type.

Output

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "speaker": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
                "amalthea",
                "andromeda",
                "apollo",
                "arcas",
                "aries",
                "asteria",
                "athena",
                "atlas",
                "aurora",
                "callista",
                "cora",
                "cordelia",
                "delia",
                "draco",
                "electra",
                "harmonia",
                "helena",
                "hera",
                "hermes",
                "hyperion",
                "iris",
                "janus",
                "juno",
                "jupiter",
                "luna",
                "mars",
                "minerva",
                "neptune",
                "odysseus",
                "ophelia",
                "orion",
                "orpheus",
                "pandora",
                "phoebe",
                "pluto",
                "saturn",
                "thalia",
                "theia",
                "vesta",
                "zeus"
            ],
            "default": "luna",
            "description": "Speaker used to produce the audio."
        },
        "encoding": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
                "linear16",
                "flac",
                "mulaw",
                "alaw",
                "mp3",
                "opus",
                "aac"
            ],
            "description": "Encoding of the output audio."
        },
        "container": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
                "none",
                "wav",
                "ogg"
            ],
            "description": "Container specifies the file format wrapper for the output audio. The available options depend on the encoding type.."
        },
        "text": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "The text content to be converted to speech"
        },
        "sample_rate": {
            "type": "number",
            "description": "Sample Rate specifies the sample rate for the output audio. Based on the encoding, different sample rates are supported. For some encodings, the sample rate is not configurable"
        },
        "bit_rate": {
            "type": "number",
            "description": "The bitrate of the audio in bits per second. Choose from predefined ranges or specific values based on the encoding type."
        }
    },
    "required": [
        "text"
    ]
}