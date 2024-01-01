Model ID:
@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8
Distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification
Properties
Task Type: Text Classification
Code Examples
Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";
export interface Env { AI: Ai;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) { const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
const response = await ai.run<"@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8">( "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8", { text: "This pizza is great!", } );
return Response.json(response); },
};
Python
API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_KEY}"}
def run(model, input): response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input) return response.json()
output = run("@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8", { "text": "This pizza is great!" })
print(output)
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'
Response
{ "items": [ { "label": "POSITIVE", "score": 0.9998738765716553 }, { "label": "NEGATIVE", "score": 0.00012611268903128803 } ]
}
API Schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input JSON Schema{
"type": "object",
"properties": { "text": { "type": "string" }
},
"required": [ "text"
]
}
Output JSON Schema{
"type": "array",
"contentType": "application/json",
"items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "score": { "type": "number" }, "label": { "type": "string" } }
}
}