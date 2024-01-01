Model ID: @cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8

Distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification

Task Type: Text Classification

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const response = await ai . run < "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8" > ( "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8" , { text : "This pizza is great!" , } ) ; return Response . json ( response ) ; } , } ;

Python API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/" headers = { "Authorization" : "Bearer {API_KEY}" } def run ( model , input ) : response = requests . post ( f" { API_BASE_URL } { model } " , headers = headers , json = input ) return response . json ( ) output = run ( "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8" , { "text" : "This pizza is great!" } ) print ( output )

curl curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

{ "items" : [ { "label" : "POSITIVE" , "score" : 0.9998738765716553 } , { "label" : "NEGATIVE" , "score" : 0.00012611268903128803 } ] }

​​ API Schema