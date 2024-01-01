Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
  4. distilbert-sst-2-int8

distilbert-sst-2-int8

Model ID: @cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8

Distilled BERT model that was finetuned on SST-2 for sentiment classification

​​ Properties

Task Type: Text Classification

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);


    const response = await ai.run<"@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8">(
      "@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8",
      {
        text: "This pizza is great!",
      }
    );


    return Response.json(response);
  },

};
Python
API_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/"
headers = {"Authorization": "Bearer {API_KEY}"}



def run(model, input):
    response = requests.post(f"{API_BASE_URL}{model}", headers=headers, json=input)
    return response.json()


output = run("@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8", { "text": "This pizza is great!" })

print(output)
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/huggingface/distilbert-sst-2-int8 \
  -X POST \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -d '{ "text": "This pizza is great!" }'

​​ Response

{
  "items": [
    {
    "label": "POSITIVE",
    "score": 0.9998738765716553
    },
    {
      "label": "NEGATIVE",
      "score": 0.00012611268903128803
    }
  ]

}

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"type": "object",

"properties": {
  "text": {
    "type": "string"
  }

},

"required": [
  "text"

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "array",

"contentType": "application/json",

"items": {
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "score": {
      "type": "number"
    },
    "label": {
      "type": "string"
    }
  }

}

}