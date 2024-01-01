Model ID:
@cf/microsoft/resnet-50
50 layers deep image classification CNN trained on more than 1M images from ImageNet
Properties
Task Type: Image Classification
Code Examples
Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";
export interface Env { AI: Ai;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) { const res: any = await fetch("https://cataas.com/cat"); const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();
const ai = new Ai(env.AI); const inputs = { image: [...new Uint8Array(blob)], };
const response = await ai.run<"@cf/microsoft/resnet-50">( "@cf/microsoft/resnet-50", inputs );
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); },
};
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/microsoft/resnet-50 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --data-binary @orange-llama.png
Response
[ { "label":"PERSIAN CAT" ,"score":0.4071170687675476 }, { "label":"PEKINESE", "score":0.23444877564907074 }, { "label":"FEATHER BOA", "score":0.22562485933303833 }, { "label":"POMERANIAN", "score":0.033316344022750854 }, { "label":"JAPANESE SPANIEL", "score":0.024184171110391617 }
]
API Schema
The following schema is based on JSON Schema
Input JSON Schema{
"oneOf": [ { "type": "string", "format": "binary" }, { "type": "object", "properties": { "image": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "number" } } } }
]
}
Output JSON Schema{
"type": "array",
"contentType": "application/json",
"items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "score": { "type": "number" }, "label": { "type": "string" } }
}
}