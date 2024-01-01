Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
  4. resnet-50

resnet-50

Model ID: @cf/microsoft/resnet-50

50 layers deep image classification CNN trained on more than 1M images from ImageNet

More Information  

​​ Properties

Task Type: Image Classification

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";



export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;

}



export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    const res: any = await fetch("https://cataas.com/cat");
    const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();


    const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
    const inputs = {
      image: [...new Uint8Array(blob)],
    };


    const response = await ai.run<"@cf/microsoft/resnet-50">(
      "@cf/microsoft/resnet-50",
      inputs
    );


    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },

};
curl
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/microsoft/resnet-50 \
    -X POST \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
    --data-binary @orange-llama.png

​​ Response

[
  { "label":"PERSIAN CAT" ,"score":0.4071170687675476 },
  { "label":"PEKINESE", "score":0.23444877564907074 },
  { "label":"FEATHER BOA", "score":0.22562485933303833 },
  { "label":"POMERANIAN", "score":0.033316344022750854 },
  { "label":"JAPANESE SPANIEL", "score":0.024184171110391617 }

]

​​ API Schema

The following schema is based on JSON Schema

Input JSON Schema
{

"oneOf": [
  {
    "type": "string",
    "format": "binary"
  },
  {
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
      "image": {
        "type": "array",
        "items": {
          "type": "number"
        }
      }
    }
  }

]

}
Output JSON Schema
{

"type": "array",

"contentType": "application/json",

"items": {
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "score": {
      "type": "number"
    },
    "label": {
      "type": "string"
    }
  }

}

}