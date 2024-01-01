Model ID: @cf/microsoft/resnet-50

50 layers deep image classification CNN trained on more than 1M images from ImageNet

Task Type: Image Classification

​​ Code Examples

Worker - TypeScript import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const res : any = await fetch ( "https://cataas.com/cat" ) ; const blob = await res . arrayBuffer ( ) ; const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const inputs = { image : [ ... new Uint8Array ( blob ) ] , } ; const response = await ai . run < "@cf/microsoft/resnet-50" > ( "@cf/microsoft/resnet-50" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } , } ;

curl curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/microsoft/resnet-50 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --data-binary @orange-llama.png

[ { "label" : "PERSIAN CAT" , "score" : 0.4071170687675476 } , { "label" : "PEKINESE" , "score" : 0.23444877564907074 } , { "label" : "FEATHER BOA" , "score" : 0.22562485933303833 } , { "label" : "POMERANIAN" , "score" : 0.033316344022750854 } , { "label" : "JAPANESE SPANIEL" , "score" : 0.024184171110391617 } ]

​​ API Schema