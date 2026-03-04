Supported Formats

This list shows all rich-content formats that are currently supported for Markdown conversion and is updated frequently:
Format
File extensions
Mime Types
PDF Documents
.pdf
application/pdf
Images 1
.jpeg,
.jpg,
.png,
.webp,
.svg
image/jpeg,
image/png,
image/webp,
image/svg+xml
HTML Documents
.html,
.htm
text/html
XML Documents
.xml
application/xml
Microsoft Office Documents
.xlsx,
.xlsm,
.xlsb,
.xls,
.et,
.docx
application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet,
application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12,
application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12,
application/vnd.ms-excel,
application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document
Open Document Format
.ods,
.odt
application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet,
application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text
CSV
.csv
text/csv
Apple Documents
.numbers
application/vnd.apple.numbers
1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection
and summarization. See Workers AI
pricing for more details.