Supported Formats

This list shows all rich-content formats that are currently supported for Markdown conversion and is updated frequently:

Format

File extensions

Mime Types

PDF Documents

.pdf

application/pdf

Images 1

.jpeg, .jpg, .png, .webp, .svg

image/jpeg, image/png, image/webp, image/svg+xml

HTML Documents

.html, .htm

text/html

XML Documents

.xml

application/xml

Microsoft Office Documents

.xlsx, .xlsm, .xlsb, .xls, .et, .docx

application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet, application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12, application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12, application/vnd.ms-excel, application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document

Open Document Format

.ods, .odt

application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet, application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text

CSV

.csv

text/csv

Apple Documents

.numbers

application/vnd.apple.numbers

1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See Workers AI pricing for more details.