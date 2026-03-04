Supported Formats

This list shows all rich-content formats that are currently supported for Markdown conversion and is updated frequently:

Format File extensions Mime Types PDF Documents .pdf application/pdf Images 1 .jpeg , .jpg , .png , .webp , .svg image/jpeg , image/png , image/webp , image/svg+xml HTML Documents .html , .htm text/html XML Documents .xml application/xml Microsoft Office Documents .xlsx , .xlsm , .xlsb , .xls , .et , .docx application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet , application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroenabled.12 , application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroenabled.12 , application/vnd.ms-excel , application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document Open Document Format .ods , .odt application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet , application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text CSV .csv text/csv Apple Documents .numbers application/vnd.apple.numbers

1 Image conversion uses two Workers AI models for object detection and summarization. See Workers AI pricing for more details.