qwen3-embedding-0.6b

qwen3-embedding-0.6bText Embeddings • Qwen
The Qwen3 Embedding model series is the latest proprietary model of the Qwen family, specifically designed for text embedding and ranking tasks.
|Model Info
|Unit Pricing
|$0.012 per M input tokens
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
Python
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
queriesone of
-
0string min 1
A single query string
-
1array
An array of query strings
-
itemsstring min 1
-
-
-
instructionstring default Given a web search query, retrieve relevant passages that answer the query
Optional instruction for the task
-
documentsone of
-
0string min 1
A single document string
-
1array
An array of document strings
-
itemsstring min 1
-
-
-
textone of
-
0string min 1
Alias for documents: a single text string
-
1array
Alias for documents: an array of text strings
-
itemsstring min 1
-
-
Output
-
dataarray
-
itemsarray
-
itemsnumber
-
-
-
shapearray
-
itemsinteger
-
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
