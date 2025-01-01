 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Qwen logo

qwen3-embedding-0.6b

Text EmbeddingsQwen
@cf/qwen/qwen3-embedding-0.6b

The Qwen3 Embedding model series is the latest proprietary model of the Qwen family, specifically designed for text embedding and ranking tasks.

Model Info
Unit Pricing$0.012 per M input tokens

Usage

Workers - TypeScript
TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    // Can be a string or array of strings]
    const stories = [
      "This is a story about an orange cloud",
      "This is a story about a llama",
      "This is a story about a hugging emoji",
    ];


    const embeddings = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/qwen/qwen3-embedding-0.6b",
      {
        text: stories,
      }
    );


    return Response.json(embeddings);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Python
Python
import os
import requests




ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id"
AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get("CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN")


stories = [
  'This is a story about an orange cloud',
  'This is a story about a llama',
  'This is a story about a hugging emoji'
]


response = requests.post(
  f"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/qwen/qwen3-embedding-0.6b",
  headers={"Authorization": f"Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN}"},
  json={"text": stories}
)


print(response.json())

curl
Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/qwen/qwen3-embedding-0.6b  \
  -X POST  \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"  \
  -d '{ "text": ["This is a story about an orange cloud", "This is a story about a llama", "This is a story about a hugging emoji"] }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • queries one of

    • 0 string min 1

      A single query string

    • 1 array

      An array of query strings

      • items string min 1

  • instruction string default Given a web search query, retrieve relevant passages that answer the query

    Optional instruction for the task

  • documents one of

    • 0 string min 1

      A single document string

    • 1 array

      An array of document strings

      • items string min 1

  • text one of

    • 0 string min 1

      Alias for documents: a single text string

    • 1 array

      Alias for documents: an array of text strings

      • items string min 1

Output

  • data array

    • items array

      • items number

  • shape array

    • items integer

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "properties": {
        "queries": {
            "oneOf": [
                {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A single query string",
                    "minLength": 1
                },
                {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "An array of query strings",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "minLength": 1
                    },
                    "maxItems": 32
                }
            ]
        },
        "instruction": {
            "type": "string",
            "default": "Given a web search query, retrieve relevant passages that answer the query",
            "description": "Optional instruction for the task"
        },
        "documents": {
            "oneOf": [
                {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A single document string",
                    "minLength": 1
                },
                {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "An array of document strings",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "minLength": 1
                    },
                    "maxItems": 32
                }
            ]
        },
        "text": {
            "oneOf": [
                {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "Alias for documents: a single text string",
                    "minLength": 1
                },
                {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "Alias for documents: an array of text strings",
                    "items": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "minLength": 1
                    },
                    "maxItems": 32
                }
            ]
        }
    }
}