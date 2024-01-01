b
FLUX.1 [schnell] is a 12 billion parameter rectified flow transformer capable of generating images from text descriptions.
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
curl
Parameters
Input
promptstring min 1
A text description of the image you want to generate
num_stepsinteger default 4 max 8
The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
Output
imagestring
The generated image in Base64 format.
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema