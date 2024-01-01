 Skip to content
flux-1-schnell Beta

Text-to-Imageblack-forest-labs
@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-1-schnell

FLUX.1 [schnell] is a 12 billion parameter rectified flow transformer capable of generating images from text descriptions.

    Usage

    Workers - TypeScript

     
    export interface Env {
      AI: Ai;
    }
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    

        const inputs = {
          prompt: "cyberpunk cat",
        };
    

        const response = await env.AI.run(
          "@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-1-schnell",
          inputs
        );
    

        return new Response(response, {
          headers: {
            "content-type": "image/png",
          },
        });
      },
    } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

    curl
    Terminal window
    curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-1-schnell  \
      -X POST  \
      -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"  \
      -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

    Parameters

    Input

    • prompt string min 1

      A text description of the image you want to generate

    • num_steps integer default 4 max 8

      The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer

    Output

    • image string

      The generated image in Base64 format.

    API Schemas

    The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

    {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
            "prompt": {
                "type": "string",
                "minLength": 1,
                "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate"
            },
            "num_steps": {
                "type": "integer",
                "default": 4,
                "maximum": 8,
                "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer"
            }
        },
        "required": [
            "prompt"
        ]
    }
