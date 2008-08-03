Use KV API
Interact with persistent storage to retrieve or store information enables for powerful use cases.
In this example we show how embedded function calling can interact with other resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform with a few lines of code.
For this example to work, you need to provision a KV namespace first. To do so, follow the KV - Get started guide.
Importantly, your Wrangler file must be updated to include the
KV binding definition to your respective namespace.
To verify the results, run the following command
