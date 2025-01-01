granite-4.0-h-micro

granite-4.0-h-microText Generation • ibm-granite
Granite 4.0 instruct models deliver strong performance across benchmarks, achieving industry-leading results in key agentic tasks like instruction following and function calling. These efficiencies make the models well-suited for a wide range of use cases like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), multi-agent workflows, and edge deployments.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|131,000 tokens
|Unit Pricing
|$0.017 per M input tokens, $0.11 per M output tokens
Playground
Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.Launch the LLM Playground
Usage
Worker - Streaming
Worker
Python
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
0object
-
promptstring required min 1
The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
-
lorastring
Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
-
response_formatobject
-
typestring
-
json_schema
-
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 2000
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0.001 max 1
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
-
1object
-
messagesarray required
An array of message objects representing the conversation history.
-
itemsobject
-
rolestring required
The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').
-
contentstring required
The content of the message as a string.
-
-
-
functionsarray
-
itemsobject
-
namestring required
-
codestring required
-
-
-
toolsarray
A list of tools available for the assistant to use.
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
namestring required
The name of the tool. More descriptive the better.
-
descriptionstring required
A brief description of what the tool does.
-
parametersobject required
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.
-
typestring required
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
propertiesobject required
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
typestring required
The data type of the parameter.
-
descriptionstring required
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
1object
-
typestring required
Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function').
-
functionobject required
Details of the function tool.
-
namestring required
The name of the function.
-
descriptionstring required
A brief description of what the function does.
-
parametersobject required
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.
-
typestring required
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
propertiesobject required
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
typestring required
The data type of the parameter.
-
descriptionstring required
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
response_formatobject
-
typestring
-
json_schema
-
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 2000
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0.001 max 1
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
-
2object
-
requestsarray required
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
promptstring required min 1
The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
-
lorastring
Name of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
-
response_formatobject
-
typestring
-
json_schema
-
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0.001 max 1
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
-
1object
-
messagesarray required
An array of message objects representing the conversation history.
-
itemsobject
-
rolestring required
The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').
-
contentstring required
The content of the message as a string.
-
-
-
functionsarray
-
itemsobject
-
namestring required
-
codestring required
-
-
-
toolsarray
A list of tools available for the assistant to use.
-
itemsone of
-
0object
-
namestring required
The name of the tool. More descriptive the better.
-
descriptionstring required
A brief description of what the tool does.
-
parametersobject required
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the tool.
-
typestring required
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
propertiesobject required
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
typestring required
The data type of the parameter.
-
descriptionstring required
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
1object
-
typestring required
Specifies the type of tool (e.g., 'function').
-
functionobject required
Details of the function tool.
-
namestring required
The name of the function.
-
descriptionstring required
A brief description of what the function does.
-
parametersobject required
Schema defining the parameters accepted by the function.
-
typestring required
The type of the parameters object (usually 'object').
-
requiredarray
List of required parameter names.
-
itemsstring
-
-
propertiesobject required
Definitions of each parameter.
-
additionalPropertiesobject
-
typestring required
The data type of the parameter.
-
descriptionstring required
A description of the expected parameter.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
response_formatobject
-
typestring
-
json_schema
-
-
rawboolean
If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
-
streamboolean
If true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
-
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
-
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
-
top_pnumber min 0.001 max 1
Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
-
top_kinteger min 1 max 50
Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
-
seedinteger min 1 max 9999999999
Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
-
repetition_penaltynumber min 0 max 2
Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
-
frequency_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
-
presence_penaltynumber min -2 max 2
Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
-
-
-
-
Output
-
0object
-
idstring
Unique identifier for the completion
-
objectstring
Object type identifier
-
creatednumber
Unix timestamp of when the completion was created
-
modelstring
Model used for the completion
-
choicesarray
List of completion choices
-
itemsobject
-
indexnumber
Index of the choice in the list
-
messageobject
The message generated by the model
-
rolestring required
Role of the message author
-
contentstring required
The content of the message
-
reasoning_contentstring
Internal reasoning content (if available)
-
tool_callsarray
Tool calls made by the assistant
-
itemsobject
-
idstring required
Unique identifier for the tool call
-
typestring required
Type of tool call
-
functionobject required
-
namestring required
Name of the function to call
-
argumentsstring required
JSON string of arguments for the function
-
-
-
-
-
finish_reasonstring
Reason why the model stopped generating
-
stop_reasonstring
Stop reason (may be null)
-
logprobsobject
Log probabilities (if requested)
-
-
-
usageobject
Usage statistics for the inference request
-
prompt_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in input
-
completion_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in output
-
total_tokensnumber 0
Total number of input and output tokens
-
-
prompt_logprobsobject
Log probabilities for the prompt (if requested)
-
-
1object
-
idstring
Unique identifier for the completion
-
objectstring
Object type identifier
-
creatednumber
Unix timestamp of when the completion was created
-
modelstring
Model used for the completion
-
choicesarray
List of completion choices
-
itemsobject
-
indexnumber required
Index of the choice in the list
-
textstring required
The generated text completion
-
finish_reasonstring required
Reason why the model stopped generating
-
stop_reasonstring
Stop reason (may be null)
-
logprobsobject
Log probabilities (if requested)
-
prompt_logprobsobject
Log probabilities for the prompt (if requested)
-
-
-
usageobject
Usage statistics for the inference request
-
prompt_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in input
-
completion_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in output
-
total_tokensnumber 0
Total number of input and output tokens
-
-
-
2string
-
3object
-
request_idstring
The async request id that can be used to obtain the results.
-
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
