smart-turn-v2

smart-turn-v2Voice Activity Detection • pipecat-ai
An open source, community-driven, native audio turn detection model in 2nd version
Model Info
Batch
Yes
Unit Pricing
|$0.00034 per audio minute
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
0object
-
audioobject required
readable stream with audio data and content-type specified for that data
-
bodyobject required
-
contentTypestring required
-
-
dtypestring
type of data PCM data that's sent to the inference server as raw array
-
-
1object
-
audiostring required
base64 encoded audio data
-
dtypestring
type of data PCM data that's sent to the inference server as raw array
-
Output
-
is_completeboolean
if true, end-of-turn was detected
-
probabilitynumber
probability of the end-of-turn detection
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
