Cloudflare Docs
p

smart-turn-v2

Voice Activity Detectionpipecat-ai
@cf/pipecat-ai/smart-turn-v2

An open source, community-driven, native audio turn detection model in 2nd version

Model Info
BatchYes
Unit Pricing$0.00034 per audio minute

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

  • 0 object

    • audio object required

      readable stream with audio data and content-type specified for that data

      • body object required

      • contentType string required

    • dtype string

      type of data PCM data that's sent to the inference server as raw array

  • 1 object

    • audio string required

      base64 encoded audio data

    • dtype string

      type of data PCM data that's sent to the inference server as raw array

Output

  • is_complete boolean

    if true, end-of-turn was detected

  • probability number

    probability of the end-of-turn detection

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema

{
    "type": "object",
    "oneOf": [
        {
            "properties": {
                "audio": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "readable stream with audio data and content-type specified for that data",
                    "properties": {
                        "body": {
                            "type": "object"
                        },
                        "contentType": {
                            "type": "string"
                        }
                    },
                    "required": [
                        "body",
                        "contentType"
                    ]
                },
                "dtype": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "type of data PCM data that's sent to the inference server as raw array",
                    "enum": [
                        "uint8",
                        "float32",
                        "float64"
                    ]
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "audio"
            ]
        },
        {
            "properties": {
                "audio": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "base64 encoded audio data"
                },
                "dtype": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "type of data PCM data that's sent to the inference server as raw array",
                    "enum": [
                        "uint8",
                        "float32",
                        "float64"
                    ]
                }
            },
            "required": [
                "audio"
            ]
        }
    ]
}