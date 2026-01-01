@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731

Cloudflare-hosted

Function calling

Reasoning

DeepSeek-V4-Flash-0731 is the official release of DeepSeek-V4-Flash, superseding the preview version, with substantially enhanced agentic capabilities.

Paid access required This model is not available through standard Workers Free billing. To use it, upgrade to the Workers Paid plan or use prepaid AI Gateway credits.

Model Info Context Window ↗ 1,048,576 tokens Function calling ↗ Yes Reasoning Yes Unit Pricing $0.44 per M input tokens, $1.32 per M output tokens, $0.014 per M cached input tokens

Playground

Try out this model with Workers AI LLM Playground. It does not require any setup or authentication and is an instant way to preview and test a model directly in the browser.

Usage

export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role: "system" , content: "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role: "user" , content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ]; const stream = await env. AI . run ( "@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731" , { messages, stream: true , }); return new Response (stream, { headers: { "content-type" : "text/event-stream" }, }); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const messages = [ { role: "system" , content: "You are a friendly assistant" }, { role: "user" , content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" , }, ]; const response = await env. AI . run ( "@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731" , { messages }); return Response. json (response); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; import os import requests ACCOUNT_ID = "your-account-id" AUTH_TOKEN = os.environ.get( "CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN" ) prompt = "Tell me all about PEP-8" response = requests.post( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ {ACCOUNT_ID} /ai/run/@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer {AUTH_TOKEN} " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt} ] } ) result = response.json() print (result) curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/deepseek-ai/deepseek-v4-flash-0731 \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "messages": [{ "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "Why is pizza so good" }]}'

OpenAI compatible endpoints /v1/chat/completions and /v1/embeddings . For more details, refer to Workers AI also supports OpenAI compatible API endpoints forand. For more details, refer to Configurations

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response Input format Prompt Simple text input for single-turn interactions Messages Structured conversation format with roles (user, assistant, system) prompt string required minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. model string ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc'). ▶ audio {} object Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'. frequency_penalty number | null Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far. logit_bias object | null Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100. logprobs boolean | null Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens. top_logprobs integer | null How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true. max_tokens integer | null Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate. max_completion_tokens integer | null An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion. metadata object | null Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object. modalities array | null Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']). n integer | null How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message. parallel_tool_calls boolean default: true Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use. ▶ prediction {} object presence_penalty number | null Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far. reasoning_effort string | null Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.). ▶ chat_template_kwargs {} object ▶ response_format one of Specifies the format the model must output. seed integer | null If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically. service_tier string | null Specifies the processing type used for serving the request. ▶ stop one of store boolean | null Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals. stream boolean | null If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events. ▶ stream_options {} object temperature number | null Sampling temperature between 0 and 2. ▶ tool_choice one of Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool. ▶ tools [] array A list of tools the model may call. top_p number | null Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass. user string A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring. ▶ web_search_options {} object Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search). ▶ function_call one of ▶ functions [] array minItems : 1 maxItems : 128 id string A unique identifier for the chat completion. object string created integer Unix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created. model string The model used for the chat completion. ▶ choices [] array minItems : 1 ▶ usage {} object system_fingerprint string | null service_tier string | null Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events Input format Prompt Simple text input for single-turn interactions Messages Structured conversation format with roles (user, assistant, system) prompt string required minLength : 1 The input text prompt for the model to generate a response. model string ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc'). ▶ audio {} object Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'. frequency_penalty number | null Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far. logit_bias object | null Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100. logprobs boolean | null Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens. top_logprobs integer | null How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true. max_tokens integer | null Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate. max_completion_tokens integer | null An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion. metadata object | null Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object. modalities array | null Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']). n integer | null How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message. parallel_tool_calls boolean default: true Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use. ▶ prediction {} object presence_penalty number | null Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far. reasoning_effort string | null Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.). ▶ chat_template_kwargs {} object ▶ response_format one of Specifies the format the model must output. seed integer | null If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically. service_tier string | null Specifies the processing type used for serving the request. ▶ stop one of store boolean | null Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals. stream boolean | null If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events. ▶ stream_options {} object temperature number | null Sampling temperature between 0 and 2. ▶ tool_choice one of Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool. ▶ tools [] array A list of tools the model may call. top_p number | null Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass. user string A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring. ▶ web_search_options {} object Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search). ▶ function_call one of ▶ functions [] array minItems : 1 maxItems : 128 type string contentType text/event-stream format binary Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call ▶ requests [] array id string A unique identifier for the chat completion. object string created integer Unix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created. model string The model used for the chat completion. ▶ choices [] array minItems : 1 ▶ usage {} object system_fingerprint string | null service_tier string | null

API Schemas (Raw)