- Cloudflare-hosted
- Function calling
- Reasoning
DeepSeek-V4-Flash-0731 is the official release of DeepSeek-V4-Flash, superseding the preview version, with substantially enhanced agentic capabilities.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,048,576 tokens
|Function calling ↗
|Yes
|Reasoning
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.44 per M input tokens, $1.32 per M output tokens, $0.014 per M cached input tokens
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Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
model
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
▶audio{}
objectParameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
frequency_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
logit_bias
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
logprobs
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
top_logprobs
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
max_tokens
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
max_completion_tokens
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
metadata
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
modalities
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
n
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
▶prediction{}
object
presence_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
reasoning_effort
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
▶chat_template_kwargs{}
object
▶response_format
one ofSpecifies the format the model must output.
seed
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
service_tier
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
▶stop
one of
store
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
stream
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
▶stream_options{}
object
temperature
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
▶tool_choice
one ofControls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
▶tools[]
arrayA list of tools the model may call.
top_p
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
user
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
▶web_search_options{}
objectOptions for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
▶function_call
one of
▶functions[]
arrayminItems: 1maxItems: 128
id
stringA unique identifier for the chat completion.
object
string
created
integerUnix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.
model
stringThe model used for the chat completion.
▶choices[]
arrayminItems: 1
▶usage{}
object
system_fingerprint
string | null
service_tier
string | null
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
model
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
▶audio{}
objectParameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
frequency_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
logit_bias
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
logprobs
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
top_logprobs
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
max_tokens
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
max_completion_tokens
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
metadata
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
modalities
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
n
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
▶prediction{}
object
presence_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
reasoning_effort
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
▶chat_template_kwargs{}
object
▶response_format
one ofSpecifies the format the model must output.
seed
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
service_tier
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
▶stop
one of
store
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
stream
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
▶stream_options{}
object
temperature
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
▶tool_choice
one ofControls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
▶tools[]
arrayA list of tools the model may call.
top_p
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
user
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
▶web_search_options{}
objectOptions for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
▶function_call
one of
▶functions[]
arrayminItems: 1maxItems: 128
type
string
contentType
text/event-stream
format
binary
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call
▶requests[]
array
id
stringA unique identifier for the chat completion.
object
string
created
integerUnix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.
model
stringThe model used for the chat completion.
▶choices[]
arrayminItems: 1
▶usage{}
object
system_fingerprint
string | null
service_tier
string | null