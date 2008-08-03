If you prefer to work directly with the REST API instead of a Cloudflare Worker, below are the steps on how to do it:

1. Sending a Batch Request

Make a POST request using the following pattern. You can pass external_reference as a unique ID per-prompt that will be returned in the response.

Sending a batch request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-m3?queueRequest=true" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --json '{ "requests": [ { "query": "This is a story about Cloudflare", "contexts": [ { "text": "This is a story about an orange cloud", "external_reference": "story1" }, { "text": "This is a story about a llama", "external_reference": "story2" }, { "text": "This is a story about a hugging emoji", "external_reference": "story3" } ] } ] }'

{ " result " : { " status " : "queued" , " request_id " : "768f15b7-4fd6-4498-906e-ad94ffc7f8d2" , " model " : "@cf/baai/bge-m3" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

2. Retrieving the Batch Response

After receiving a request_id from your initial POST, you can poll for or retrieve the results with another POST request:

Retrieving a response curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-m3?queueRequest=true" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --json '{ "request_id": "<uuid>" }'