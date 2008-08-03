REST API
If you prefer to work directly with the REST API instead of a Cloudflare Worker, below are the steps on how to do it:
Make a POST request using the following pattern. You can pass
external_reference as a unique ID per-prompt that will be returned in the response.
After receiving a
request_id from your initial POST, you can poll for or retrieve the results with another POST request:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-