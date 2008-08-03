 Skip to content
REST API

If you prefer to work directly with the REST API instead of a Cloudflare Worker, below are the steps on how to do it:

1. Sending a Batch Request

Make a POST request using the following pattern. You can pass external_reference as a unique ID per-prompt that will be returned in the response.

Sending a batch request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-m3?queueRequest=true" \
 --header "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN" \
 --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
 --json '{
    "requests": [
        {
            "query": "This is a story about Cloudflare",
            "contexts": [
                {
                    "text": "This is a story about an orange cloud",
                    "external_reference": "story1"
                },
                {
                    "text": "This is a story about a llama",
                    "external_reference": "story2"
                },
                {
                    "text": "This is a story about a hugging emoji",
                    "external_reference": "story3"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
  }'
{
  "result": {
    "status": "queued",
    "request_id": "768f15b7-4fd6-4498-906e-ad94ffc7f8d2",
    "model": "@cf/baai/bge-m3"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}

2. Retrieving the Batch Response

After receiving a request_id from your initial POST, you can poll for or retrieve the results with another POST request:

Retrieving a response
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/baai/bge-m3?queueRequest=true" \
 --header "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN" \
 --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
 --json '{
    "request_id": "<uuid>"
  }'
{
  "result": {
    "responses": [
      {
        "id": 0,
        "result": {
          "response": [
            { "id": 0, "score": 0.73974609375 },
            { "id": 1, "score": 0.642578125 },
            { "id": 2, "score": 0.6220703125 }
          ]
        },
        "success": true,
        "external_reference": null
      }
    ],
    "usage": { "prompt_tokens": 12, "completion_tokens": 0, "total_tokens": 12 }
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}