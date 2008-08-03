Public LoRA adapters
Cloudflare offers a few public LoRA adapters that can immediately be used for fine-tuned inference. You can try them out immediately via our playground ↗.
Public LoRAs will have the name
cf-public-x, and the prefix will be reserved for Cloudflare.
|Name
|Description
|Compatible with
|cf-public-magicoder ↗
|Coding tasks in multiple languages
@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1
@hf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2
|cf-public-jigsaw-classification ↗
|Toxic comment classification
@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1
@hf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2
|cf-public-cnn-summarization ↗
|Article summarization
@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1
@hf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2
You can also list these public LoRAs with an API call:
To run inference with public LoRAs, you just need to define the LoRA name in the request.
We recommend that you use the prompt template that the LoRA was trained on. You can find this in the HuggingFace repos linked above for each adapter.
