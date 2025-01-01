lucid-originText-to-Image • Leonardo
Lucid Origin from Leonardo.AI is their most adaptable and prompt-responsive model to date. Whether you're generating images with sharp graphic design, stunning full-HD renders, or highly specific creative direction, it adheres closely to your prompts, renders text with accuracy, and supports a wide array of visual styles and aesthetics – from stylized concept art to crisp product mockups.
|Model Info
|Partner
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.007 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00013 per step
Usage
Workers - TypeScript
curl
Parameters
* indicates a required field
Input
-
promptstring required min 1
A text description of the image you want to generate.
-
guidancenumber default 4.5 min 0 max 10
Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
-
seedinteger min 0
Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation
-
heightinteger default 1120 min 0 max 2500
The height of the generated image in pixels
-
widthinteger default 1120 min 0 max 2500
The width of the generated image in pixels
-
num_stepsinteger default 4 min 1 max 40
The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
Output
-
imagestring
The generated image in Base64 format.
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema
