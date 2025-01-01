lucid-origin Text-to-Image • Leonardo

@cf/leonardo/lucid-origin

Lucid Origin from Leonardo.AI is their most adaptable and prompt-responsive model to date. Whether you're generating images with sharp graphic design, stunning full-HD renders, or highly specific creative direction, it adheres closely to your prompts, renders text with accuracy, and supports a wide array of visual styles and aesthetics – from stylized concept art to crisp product mockups.

Model Info Partner Yes Unit Pricing $0.007 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00013 per step

Usage

Workers - TypeScript export interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { const inputs = { prompt : "cyberpunk cat" , }; const response = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/leonardo/lucid-origin" , inputs ) ; return new Response ( response , { headers : { "content-type" : "image/jpg" , }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

curl Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/leonardo/lucid-origin \ -X POST \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{ "prompt": "cyberpunk cat" }'

Parameters

* indicates a required field

Input

prompt string required min 1 A text description of the image you want to generate.

guidance number default 4.5 min 0 max 10 Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt

seed integer min 0 Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation

height integer default 1120 min 0 max 2500 The height of the generated image in pixels

width integer default 1120 min 0 max 2500 The width of the generated image in pixels

num_steps integer default 4 min 1 max 40 The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer

Output

image string The generated image in Base64 format.

API Schemas

The following schemas are based on JSON Schema